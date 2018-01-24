Angry Birds 2 & Angry Birds Evolution get NFL Super Bowl LII updates [Videos]

Rovio has updated Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Evolution for the NFL season with football content.

Bird Island has been tuned into the NFL season thanks to some tinkering from Dr. Strangebird. Now the whole island is hyped up for Super Bowl LII! Join the celebration to collect a brand new bird – The Quarterback, and hit the gridiron for a game of Pigball in the NFLed-out Mighty Metrodome …

In Angry Birds 2, you can choose your favorite NFL team, and collect a new set of hats and helmets in your team’s colors, while Angry Birds Evolution has a complete Super Bowl LIII event.

Super Bowl LII event introduces not two, not three, but 32 new yellow birds. It’ll be a bird huddle out there!

Dream-Team: Hatch the Quarterback of your favourite Super Bowl team during the event.

New Hatchery Rule: When a team’s bird has been hatched once, it won’t show up again, so it’s easier to hatch the next ones.

All lights on you: Are you ready to compete in the new Super Bowl LII themed Arena?

New game icon & splash screen to complement the Super Bowl event and get you all excited!

Other new features include a ‘romance robot’ and changes to Major Pecker’s Daily Challenge. These include access to the Daily Challenge for all players who unlock the Red Region, 10 waves instead of 7, and new & better rewards.

Both Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Evolution are free downloads from Google Play, with in-app purchases.

Via Engadget