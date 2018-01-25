Nintendo is shutting down ‘Miitomo’ social network/game on May 9th

Nintendo had a great year in 2017 on top of the success of its Switch console, but rewind just a year or two and the company wasn’t in a very good place. To supplement its struggling console business, Nintendo finally started experimenting with smartphone apps, and its first, “Miitomo,” is now shutting down.

If you’ll recall, Miitomo launched back in early 2016 as a kind of mix between a smartphone game and a social network. It was an odd concept to say the least, but Nintendo’s brand appeal and the well-known Mii’s from the hit Wii console turned heads, racking up millions of players.

That said, the “game” quickly fell off the radar. As a testament to that, you’ve probably not heard of it at all in the past year.

Regardless, the story today is that Miitomo is shutting down just two years after debuting on Android and iOS. Starting May 9th, 2018, the app will no longer function at all, and the sale of premium coins has already ended.

To close out on a high note for users, Miitomo will have a “Final Thank You Festival” which will give users daily bonuses from now until it shuts down in a few months.

Nintendo also lists a few other notes about what the end of Miitomo will mean for other platforms and games tied to that account. Notably, users will need to save “Miifotos” to their device if they wish to keep them, and saving Mii characters will require linking to a Nintendo account or backing up to a QR code for use on the 3DS or Wii U.

