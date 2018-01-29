More variants of Skagen’s Falster Android Wear smartwatch are now available from $275

One of the highlights at CES 2018 earlier this month was checking out Skagen’s first Android Wear smartwatch, the Falster. Now, after first going up for sale a couple of weeks ago, more variants of the device are available for purchase.

If you noticed in our “Best Smartwatches” list earlier this month, the Falster with its standard black leather band has been up for sale at $275 for a couple of weeks. Now, though, more color and band options are also available.

That includes a brown leather option for $275 which has a black body and silver lugs/buttons. There’s also an optional variant with the same black/silver chassis, but a silver steel-mesh band. To get the added style, you’ll pay another $20, bringing the total to $295.

All of these variants are shipping now from Skagen’s online store, and they’re also available wherever Skagen watches are sold.

