VLC for Android adds support for Chromecast and Samsung DeX in latest beta update

Google’s Chromecast platform is probably the most versatile way to get media onto the big screen, and today, VLC is making it easier to deliver your locally stored content to the TV with that platform.

VLC for Android beta 2.9.0 is a fairly large update to the well-known media player. Alongside more standard additions such as bug fixes, improvements for Android Oreo, and improved stability, VLC is adding support for more platforms.

First and foremost, this includes better support for Google’s Chromecast. While the functionality is live in this update, it’s still experimental, meaning it probably won’t work reliably, if at all. As further updates release in the coming months, I’m sure this will get better.

As usual with Chromecast support, opening the VLC app shows a Chromecast icon when a compatible device is on the same network as your device. Simply press the icon and you’ll be presented with Cast-compatible TVs, streaming sticks, speakers, and the like.

Another notable addition to this update is support for Samsung’s DeX platform, as well as improved Chromebook support.

VLC for Android 2.9.0 is rolling out now in beta on Google Play.

