Cash App adds instant buying/selling of Bitcoin on Android

Bitcoin has been dominating headlines for weeks since it skyrocketed in value late last year, and more and more people have been looking for easy ways to get in on the action. Recently, Square’s popular Cash App has added an easy, secure method of buying/selling Bitcoin.

Cash App’s most recent update on Android added full support for easily buying and selling Bitcoin instantly, directly from your Android device. To do so, you’ll simply want to go into your profile, tap on Bitcoin, and select the amount you’d like to buy. Once you’ve purchased, you can also easily sell off what you have, with everything based on your Cash app balance.

Cash App is already the easiest way to send and receive money with friends and family. We’ve made it just as easy to buy and sell BTC straight from your Cash App balance. Unlike other apps, most of our buys and sells happen in seconds. You can even spend your proceeds from a free Visa debit card.

CEO Jack Dorsey mentions that Cash App has added this functionality because it sees Bitcoin “as a long-term path towards greater financial access for all.” While Cash App isn’t the only way to buy or sell Bitcoin on your Android device, it’s probably the easiest for most users. This is especially true because millions of users already have it installed.

Of course, with so many people now having access to this, it’s important to note how volatile Bitcoin and cryptocurrency in general can be, as Cash notes on its website.

Bitcoin’s price is volatile and unpredictable, so please make wise financial decisions. Don’t spend more than you can afford, and review the FAQand risks to buying Bitcoin before you buy.

If you haven’t downloaded Cash App yet, it’s available now on Google Play.

