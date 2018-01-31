Nvidia Shield TV update adds more fixes for remote and controller, latest security patches, but still no Oreo

Despite all of the great Android TV options we saw debut at CES 2018, the best you can get is still the Nvidia Shield TV. The company has done a great job keeping the Shield update to date since its launch, and today, another update is rolling out to fix further bugs…

As part of “Shield Experience 6.3,” Nvidia is not only adding some new enhancements to the streaming box, but also pointing out some new updates from its various partners. Those include things like viewing Nest streams on the TV, picture-in-picture with VLC, commercial-free DVR recordings with Plex, and enhancements to Google Assistant.

Along with that, there are some welcome updates such as new firmware versions for Nvidia’s controllers and remotes, promising better stability and responsiveness.

Enhancements The latest monthly Android security updates, including mitigations for “Spectre” vulnerability.

Support for playback of YUV 8 bit BT 2020 videos.

New USB compatibility mode for users with attached USB storage/accessories to improve Bluetooth/wireless performance (Settings > System).

Firmware update for SHIELD remote (2017) for improved responsiveness.

Firmware update for SHIELD remote (rechargeable) to resolve recharging issues. If

update

fails, connect remote to charging cable and hold Home + Back + Voice Search buttons until LED flashes (~20 seconds).

Latest accessory firmware versions: SHIELD controller (2017): v1.18 SHIELD controller (2015): v1.96/99/3.71/0.32 SHIELD remote (2017): v1.28 SHIELD remote (rechargeable): v.1.22



These are all welcome changes of course, but the question undoubtedly running through the heads of Shield TV owners regards Android Oreo. More specifically, where it is. Nvidia has been pretty silent on the update so far, but with TVs at CES being shown off with the new OS in tow, I’d imagine it has to be coming soon…

