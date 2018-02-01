9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Qi Charging Stand $28, Beats Solo3 Headphones $190, Anker Soundcore Speaker $17, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung Qi Certified Wireless Charging Stand for $28 shipped, today only
Beats Solo3 Wireless Heapdhones in your choice of 7 colors for $190 (Reg. up to $299)
BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: Geek Squad refurb from $60 or new $109
V-MODA’s Crossfade Bluetooth Headphones (multiple colors) drop to $155 shipped
Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker sale at Amazon from $17 Prime shipped
The 27-inch Acer Frameless Monitor & G.Skill Keyboard bundle drops to $329 ($480 value)
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Kids Wired On-Ear Headphones $11 Prime shipped, more
Behind the Screens: Michael’s space gray copy editing and blogging setup
Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500
Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds
MORE NEW DEALS:
Pick up Sceptre’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs for $300 shipped (Reg. $400)
- Vantrue’s 1440p Wi-Fi Dash Cam packs a 170-degree wide angle lens at $110 ($50 off)
- GoPro Plus now replaces two broken cameras per year, enables iPhone cloud backup
- Amazon First Reads February eBook freebies
- Save 20% on recently-released Minecraft LEGO Kits at Amazon and Walmart, more from $12
- Store your Nintendo Switch and 10 games on-the-go for $6.50 Prime shipped
- KORG Module software instrument for iOS now 50% off: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Up to $100 off PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch and 3DS + more
- Nintendo finally confirms its Switch Online service will be launching in September 2018
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Flick Kick Field Goal, Doom and Destiny, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Binding of Isaac Switch $24, Switch Pro Controller $60, more
- Protect Your Digital Life from Ransomware and Data Loss with Panda Security: 1-Yr. $40
- Amazon’s $35 Carry-on Travel Backpack in three colors w/ MacBook storage
- Target’s February Beauty Box features 10 top brand items for $7 ($35+ value)
- OXA lightweight foldable travel duffle w/ included shoe bag is $12 (Orig. $23)
- Save big on Snow Joe Snow Throwers and Shovels at Amazon: 18-inch for $104
- Amazon lets you take the workout home with PowerBlock KettleBlock for $155
- Set of 3 garment bags with plastic clear window & shoe bags for $7 (Reg. $17)
- Shark Rocket DeluxePro Convertible Vacuum for $104 shipped, today only
- AmazonBasics Premium 8-Piece Steak Knife Set now $15 Prime shipped (25% off)
- Blusmart chalk markers: 10 bright window pens & 40 labels for $6 (Reg. $13)
- Today only, save up to 30% off recliners at Amazon: Barcalounger for $150 shipped
- Wilsons Leather Clearance Blowout: up to 80% off sale items + 20% off your order
- Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch on Twelve South’s HiRise Duet for $100 shipped
- Twelve South’s ActionSleeve for Apple Watch hits $15 shipped (50% off)
- Mac BundleHunt: Grab a selection of 48 great apps/utilities for $1+/ea + $5 (Giveaway)
- B&H offers a high-end 2016 15-inch MacBook Pro 2.9GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,229 (Orig. $3,499)
- Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar $200 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
- Apple’s latest 2017 13-inch 256GB MacBook Air drops to $920 shipped ($279 off)
- iTunes has a number of $5 Digital HD titles on sale this week: comedy, drama, action, more
- Apple’s Saddle Brown leather case for iPhone X drops to $40 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Charge your iPhone X, AirPods, and Apple Watch on this all-in-one dock for just $23.50
- Massive Mac App Store sale from $5: LEGO, Marvel, Tomb Raider, Hitman, many more
- Create your own iPhone X-style Custom Notch for FREE w/ this app (Reg. $1)
- Catan Classic for iPhone/iPad now down to just $3 (Reg. $5)
- Awesome Calendar for iOS now matching lowest price in years: $3 (Reg. $10)
- Telltale’s Minecraft Story Mode S2 now available FREE on the App Store (Reg. $5)
NEW PRODUCTS:
Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus
dfy has a new ultra-compact men’s wallet with Bluetooth tracking and RFID blocking
Disney x Le Creuset collaborate on a new line of cookware with prices starting from $50
- Nintendo sold more Switch units in 10 months than Wii U did in 4.5 years
- Amazon Treasure Trucks are coming to your local Whole Foods w/ exclusive deals
- Amazon’s in-house brand Scout & Ro gives your kids stylish looks at a great price
- The 60th Year of the Brick assembles 6 new must-have Classic LEGO kits
- Virgin Mobile now selling ‘pre-loved’ iPhone 7/Plus models from $380 w/ $1 per mo. trial
- iPhone X has a great camera, but bitplay aims to improve it w/ the SNAP! collection
- The Kalk eBike sports a modern design w/ custom components, 50-mi. range, more
- It looks like Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition for iOS is releasing next month
- Radius is a rechargeable device that allows you to keep mosquitoes away without sprays
- Elektron’s new hardware Digitone Synth doubles as a plug-in for Mac [Video]
- LEGO celebrates its 60th birthday with #WhatWillYouBuild and a surprise for fans
- Otterbox details new Trooper rugged coolers, keeping ice cold for 72-hours
- January’s joyful LEGO Ideas models: Dinosaur Fossils, a Modular Arcade and more
- IK intros new iOS & Mac iRig Stomp I/O controller w/ built-in interface, more
- Nike releases new Air VaporMax Plus, expands Nike Air lineup w/ fresh colors
- Ziro is a modular, voice controlled robot that works with Alexa and Google Assistant
- Caply is a small, unique camera that boasts great battery life & tons of features
- Toys R Us closing 180 stores, “deep discounts” to be available early February
- ‘Die With Me’ is a new app/chat you can only enter when your iPhone is low on power
- God of War gets an official release date, new trailer and more [Video]
- Xbox Game Pass will now include Day 1 Halo, Forza, GOW releases + new subscription plans
- LEGO Ideas announces second half of 2017 results, with an unexpected outcome
- Tapplock is the ‘world’s first fingerprint padlock’, offers improved security and convenience
- Amazon officially opens autonomous ‘Go’ grocery store in Seattle
- GQ celebrates 60 years w/ Bloomingdale’s collab featuring Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, more
- ARC is an energy-efficient and minimalist LED bulb that looks delightfully retro
- PapierMachine is a new interactive electronic paper toy to teach kids about circuits
- Alpha is ‘the world’s first commercial hydrogen-powered eBike’, refuels in just 2 minutes
- TaylorMade and Blast Motion team up for new iPhone-connected putter
- Tory Burch’s activewear line ‘Tory Sport’ is stylish and functional with prices from $35