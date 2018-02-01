9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Qi Charging Stand $28, Beats Solo3 Headphones $190, Anker Soundcore Speaker $17, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Samsung Qi Certified Wireless Charging Stand for $28 shipped, today only

Beats Solo3 Wireless Heapdhones in your choice of 7 colors for $190 (Reg. up to $299)

BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: Geek Squad refurb from $60 or new $109

V-MODA’s Crossfade Bluetooth Headphones (multiple colors) drop to $155 shipped

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker sale at Amazon from $17 Prime shipped

The 27-inch Acer Frameless Monitor & G.Skill Keyboard bundle drops to $329 ($480 value)

Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Kids Wired On-Ear Headphones $11 Prime shipped, more

Behind the Screens: Michael’s space gray copy editing and blogging setup

Best Super Bowl 2018 Ultra HDTVs from under $500

Giveaway: Win Anker’s new ZOLO Liberty, a formidable entry into wireless earbuds

MORE NEW DEALS:

Pick up Sceptre’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs for $300 shipped (Reg. $400)

NEW PRODUCTS:

Fujifilm goes retro on new X-A5 with 4K burst and upgraded autofocus

dfy has a new ultra-compact men’s wallet with Bluetooth tracking and RFID blocking

Disney x Le Creuset collaborate on a new line of cookware with prices starting from $50