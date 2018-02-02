As HomePod nears launch, Google runs rare ad for Home Max on Google.com

Google’s collection of smart home speakers have been on the market for over a year now, and they’ve matured a lot since launch. There are dozens of third-party options, but the best arguably come from Google itself. Now, the recent Google Home Max is finally on sale, and Google is starting to advertise it in key locations for avid Google users.

There have already been a selection of video ads running on platforms like YouTube and standard TV, but now Google is trying to get a few more eyes on the Home Max with links on two highly trafficked locations. First, that includes Google’s own homepage. When you head to Google.com to make a search, a small “ad” for the Home Max appears underneath the search button.

Meet Google Home Max. Now in stock

As you’d expect, the link here goes directly to the Google Store, landing you right on the Home Max’s listing page where you can buy the $400 smart speaker. This is certainly noteworthy, as Google rarely places anything extra on its homepage. It’s not totally uncommon, though, as we’ve seen the company advertise its own products here in the past, starting with the Nexus 7 a few years ago.

To go along with the homepage ad, Google is also placing the same text and link on the default ‘New Tab’ page for its browser, Google Chrome. If you haven’t installed a third-party new tab page, you’ll see this ad.

Undoubtedly, Google is placing this ad right now to get some attention ahead of Apple’s HomePod launch. That similar audio-driven smart speaker is already up for pre-order, and shipping in the coming days.

