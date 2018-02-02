Samsung Experience 9.0 infographic details what’s new in Samsung’s take on Android Oreo

Samsung generally takes a while to update to the latest version of Android. But when it does arrive, it includes a lot of new features. Last month, Samsung wrapped up an Android Oreo beta program for the Galaxy S8. And now ahead of the final rollout, we’re getting another look at what’s new.

The best gifts for Android users

Android Oreo on Samsung devices arrives alongside the latest update to the skin formerly known as TouchWiz, “Samsung Experience 9.0.” Obviously, it includes the various features Google added such as picture-in-picture and improved notifications, but Samsung has also included a lot of neat tweaks, as the company details in a new infographic (via SamMobile).

Samsung kicks things off with an update to its stock keyboard which includes a new shortcut toolbar right above the standard keyboard, including shortcuts to a special GIF keyboard. The South Korean company has also added the ability to use a high-contrast keyboard, as well as a compressed settings menu for the keyboard.

The homescreen has also been updated with an improved search interface which can also search the Play Store and Google, along with apps on your device. Bixby also gets some updates, if anyone actually cares.

Samsung Experience 9.0 also includes some improvements to DeX, Samsung Connect, Samsung Cloud, Game Launcher, and the built-in email application. There’s also a new “Dual-Messenger” feature which allows for logging into multiple messaging accounts at once with apps such as Facebook Messenger.

Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.0 should be rolling out to most recent Samsung devices in the coming months.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: