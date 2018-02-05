February security patch rolling out to Pixel/Nexus devices, factory images and OTAs live

Last month’s security patch quietly included mitigations for Meltdown and Spectre just before the CPU vulnerabilities were publicized. This month’s patches are now rolling out with the perfunctory bug fixes and security updates for Pixel and Nexus devices.

There are 7 issues resolved in the February security patch dated 2018-02-01 and 19 in the 2018-02-05 one. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and possibly permitting a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code through a “crafted file.”

However, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists 29 security fixes and 10 functional updates. One of the major additions for the Pixel 2 is the activation of the Pixel Visual Core in third-party apps. At launch, Instagram, Snapchat, and WhatsApp will be able to take advantage of HDR+ and other features found the in the Google Camera app.

The full download and OTA links are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory image or sideload an OTA.

