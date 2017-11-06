Monthly Pixel security bulletin now includes changelog of ‘Functional updates’ & fixes

Several months ago, Google added a section in the main Android Security Bulletin that listed patches specific to Pixel and Nexus devices. For October, that list was broken out into a dedicated “Pixel / Nexus Security Bulletin.” With the November patch, Google has added a section detailing “Functional updates” like bug fixes for its devices.

After listing the various security issues that have been patched for Pixel/Nexus devices, Google displays a new section called “Functional updates” or “issues not related to the security of Pixel devices.”

These updates are included to address functionality issues not related to the security of Pixel devices. The table includes associated references; the affected category, such as Bluetooth or mobile data; and a summary of the issue.

Notably, it only references “Pixel devices,” though this changelog of sorts does not specifically identify any particular phone or tablet, leaving the original Pixel, Pixel 2, and Pixel C as possible recipients of these fixes.

Each entry includes a description of the “Improvements” and a category, like Audio, Bluetooth, Camera, Mobile data, and Stability. There are also reference numbers, though it does not correlate to any publicly accessible bug tracker.

In November, 12 items are listed, with the bulk related to Bluetooth, including resolving issues related to cars and general pairing.

This is a very good step towards transparency and provides a centralized repository to list what has been resolved. In the past, Google has relied on posts in the User Community. This comes as the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are due for a slate of fixes for display issues, high-pitched noises, and clicking sounds.

