Google Search updates hotel lookup features and integrates into Flights

In recent months, Google’s travel features have received frequent updates and added tools that predict flight delays, track hotel prices, and more. Today, in the latest round of new features, Google is aiming to improve hotel lookup and booking, while Google Flights now integrates existing functionality.

Google is gaining a new hotel search experience tailored for mobile that allows users to filter by price, occupancy, and other factors. A list view notes what amenities are offered, while allowing for direct hotel bookings from within Google.

Meanwhile, Google Flights is adding a “Hotel” tab that allows users to easily search for accommodations while booking a flight. The section will automatically be populated with results that show hotel availability and prices for the dates of your flight. Flights will also be populated if users book a hotel first.

These Flight and Hotel tabs are also accessible when users search destinations in Google Flights. This is part of a broader discovery feature to surface “other destinations, weekend getaways and trips you might be interested in.”

Lastly, Flights is gaining a “Yours Trips” tab that shows upcoming and past travel reservations from Gmail. Previously found in Google Trips, users can share trip details to others via email.

