Rumor claims ‘OnePlus X2’ is coming, but co-founder Carl Pei says ‘fake news’

OnePlus has been on a roll with its past several smartphones, but if you look back, the company has made some missteps. The OnePlus 2 failed to impress, and the OnePlus X fell off the map once the company gave up support for it. Now, rumors are going around that another OnePlus X is on the way, but the company was quick to shoot that down.

A recent rumor that’s been making its way around the web claims that OnePlus is taking another stab at the budget end of the Android market with another high-spec, low-cost device. The “OnePlus X2” would have, according to the rumor, a 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB of RAM, 32/64GB of storage, and face unlock with the 16MP front camera.

Along with all of that, the phone was expected to come with a 3,000 mAh battery, and a dual-camera setup. That all sounds great, but the “expected” price of around $250 makes it laughably sketchy.

Quickly after the rumor started spreading to other outlets, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei took to Twitter to shoot it down, simply stating “nope,” and later expressing his distaste for “fake news.” So clearly, this isn’t happening. Is that a shame? We’ll let you decide…

