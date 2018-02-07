Chrome OS will soon support display scaling for external monitors

Google’s Chrome OS has grown up a lot in the past several years, but it still has a lot of work to do to catch up with more mature operating systems. In many cases, it comes down to the little settings you don’t use on a daily basis, but Google is certainly getting around to those…

The best gifts for Android users

In the past year, Google has added a lot of those little settings to Chrome OS and they’ve made a pretty big difference in overall usability. Now, Chrome OS guru François Beaufort is showing off a new tool the Chrome team has added — display scaling for external monitors.

Display scaling is a pretty useful tool, as it can let you pull more space from the pixels on your display, but still leave the UI elements and text legible. However, the ability to do this has been very limited, especially when plugged into an external monitor.

The Chrome OS team is currently introducing a new “Display Size” setting to make it easier with external displays to adjust the size of content and preserve clear and sharp picture.

In an upcoming update to Chrome OS, Google will add an option to the operating system’s display settings which will allow users to easily adjust the scale of the UI on external displays. This should especially come in handy when dealing with 4K displays. Hopefully, these same options will eventually be enabled on internal displays so we have a bit more flexibility there as well.

This setting is already live on the Chrome OS dev channel, and you can access it by visiting chrome://flags/#enable-display-zoom-setting in the browser’s URL bar.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: