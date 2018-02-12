Amazon refunding customers who paid to remove ads on Prime Exclusive devices

After Amazon announced that it would be removing lockscreen ads from Prime Exclusive Android devices last week, some were upset because they’d previously paid to remove those ads. To make things right, Amazon will be sending those customers refunds…

With the Prime Exclusive devices, users were able to buy an Android smartphone for a reduced price in exchange for Amazon placing ads on the lockscreen and placing its applications on the phones. If users later wanted to remove the ads, all they needed to do was pay the company $45.

Thanks to a screenshot attained by Android Police, Amazon is now emailing customers who paid this removal fee and letting them know that they plan to refund them their money.

As you can read in the below email, these refunds will begin rolling out in the next two to three days. Unfortunately (or fortunately), the money will be credited to your Amazon account as a gift card.

If you’re using an Amazon Prime Exclusive phone and you still have lockscreen ads, make sure to read our Android Basics tutorial on how to remove them for good.

