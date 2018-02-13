Essential teases new ‘Ocean Depth’ Phone variant, coming February 15

When the Essential Phone was launched, we got a look at three different color options: black, white, and teal. At long last, it appears as though Essential will be launching the ‘Ocean Depth’ variant on February 15…

As you can see from the below tweet, Essential is teasing a phone that features the teal colorway. As the image attached to the tweet shows, the actual color changes based on how light reflects off of it. Additionally, the tweet shows a gold accent around the fingerprint sensor. As you can see from Essential’s website, these gold accents take up the entire edge of the Phone as well as the accessory pins.

If you want to see the ‘Ocean Depth’ Essential Phone from a slightly different angle, head over to our initial hands-on post and check out the video below.

There’s no word on pricing yet, but the ‘Ocean Depth’ variant will most likely be priced at $500, just like the rest of Essential’s lineup.

