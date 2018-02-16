LG’s 2018 flagship rumored for June launch, Snapdragon 845, 6.1-inch MLCD+ screen w/ white sub-pixel

Reports earlier this year detailed how LG ordered a restart of its 2018 flagship plans as the company releases more revisions on existing devices. Today, we have new details and specs on an upcoming LG flagship device codenamed “Judy.”

Nintendo Switch

According to VentureBeat, the device will feature a “brand new design” and reiterates — as previous rumors have done — how it will not be branded as the G7 when it launches.

Specs-wise, the device will have features similar to other 2018 flagship smartphones, including a Snapdragon 845 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There is a dual-rear camera setup that houses dual 16-megapixel sensors with f/1.6 lenses. The phone will also feature “boombox” stereo speakers.

Other rumored features include staples like wireless charging and IP68 dust and water proofing, as well as LG’s push into AI with a digital assistant, voice recognition, and camera AI.

However, what’s particularly notable beyond the design is its rumored screen. Front and center is a 6.1-inch 18:9 display that leverages a new technology called MLCD+ in which would be a departure from the current V30’s P-OLED display.

The distinguishing feature of this new panel is an RGBW matrix that adds a white sub-pixel. Capable of a 800-nit brightness, it consumes 35% less power when compared to standard IPS LCD panels.

VentureBeat notes that LG is targeting a June launch, with global availability sometime over the summer.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: