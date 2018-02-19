Samsung including a pair of Gear IconX (2018) earbuds w/ Galaxy S8 or Note 8 purchases

Truly wireless earbuds are becoming very popular thanks to Apple’s AirPods, and competitors are getting better and better. Samsung’s Gear IconX wireless earbuds are pretty fantastic, and now the $200 earbuds come free with the S8 or Note 8 for a limited time.

Samsung already includes a pair of AKG earbuds with its smartphones, but those are wired and not really ideal for a lot of situations, such as workouts. The Gear IconX, on the other hand, offer truly wireless buds, with easy pairing to Samsung’s own devices.

As noted in our review, these $199 earbuds sound great, and work well for everything from workouts to just daily life. However, $199 isn’t cheap But it’s nice to see this limited time offer that gets Samsung owners a pair for free.

Through March 1st, Samsung will be offering the IconX (2018) with any purchase of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, or Galaxy Note 8, for free with the phone. This promotion is US only and only applies on Samsung’s website, but any variant of these phones will work whether they are unlocked or for a major carrier (several small carriers are excluded).

You can check out the deal now on Samsung’s website, the headphones can be added at no additional cost at checkout.

