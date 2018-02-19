Samsung including a pair of Gear IconX (2018) earbuds w/ Galaxy S8 or Note 8 purchases

- Feb. 19th 2018 10:11 am PT

View Comments

Truly wireless earbuds are becoming very popular thanks to Apple’s AirPods, and competitors are getting better and better. Samsung’s Gear IconX wireless earbuds are pretty fantastic, and now the $200 earbuds come free with the S8 or Note 8 for a limited time.

The best gifts for Android users

Samsung already includes a pair of AKG earbuds with its smartphones, but those are wired and not really ideal for a lot of situations, such as workouts. The Gear IconX, on the other hand, offer truly wireless buds, with easy pairing to Samsung’s own devices.

As noted in our review, these $199 earbuds sound great, and work well for everything from workouts to just daily life. However, $199 isn’t cheap But it’s nice to see this limited time offer that gets Samsung owners a pair for free.

Through March 1st, Samsung will be offering the IconX (2018) with any purchase of the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy S8 Active, or Galaxy Note 8, for free with the phone. This promotion is US only and only applies on Samsung’s website, but any variant of these phones will work whether they are unlocked or for a major carrier (several small carriers are excluded).

You can check out the deal now on Samsung’s website, the headphones can be added at no additional cost at checkout.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Guides

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 features an all-glass backing and Samsung's "Infinity Display." The handset also comes with the company's brand new virtual assistant called Bixby.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

The Note 8 features an all-glass backing and Samsung's "Infinity Display." The handset also comes with a slightly smaller 3300mAh battery compared to last year's model and dual cameras to capture photos with depth and wide-angle effects.
Samsung Gear IconX

About the Author

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector

The Best Pixel 2 screen protector
Gear S3 Frontier

Gear S3 Frontier