Nest Cam IQ update adds ‘Ok Google’ Assistant support, Nest Aware gets new $5 tier

Nest is one of the best ways to add security to your home, whether that’s with video surveillance or sensors. Now, after being announced last year, an update is turning Nest’s best camera into a Google Assistant speaker.

The Nest Cam IQ is the company’s “flagship” camera, packing a high-res sensor and features like face detection. It’s far and away the “smartest” home security camera you can buy today.

Now, a new update is rolling out to Nest Cam IQ owners that adds support for always-listening “Ok Google” commands, just like a Google Home speaker. Of course, it packs support for controlling your Nest products and displaying their feeds on your TV, but it also offers all of the rest of the functionality you’d expect from an Assistant speaker.

Alongside that, Nest is dropping the pricing on its Nest Aware subscription. The current plans are still available, with $10/month offering 10-days of cloud storage, and $30/month for 30-days of storage. Now, though, there’s a new $5/month plan that keeps recordings for 5 days. That still includes support for face detection and the like as well, which are also being improved.

Nest Aware customers also have access to two new features. Person alerts can now tell the difference between a person and a thing in your Activity Zones. And if you have a Nest Cam IQ indoor or outdoor camera, Nest Aware will now be able to merge duplicate familiar faces of the same person within your photo collections.

