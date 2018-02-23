Archos Hello is a Smart Display running Android Oreo, but apparently not Google Assistant

Back at CES 2018, Google announced Smart Displays with a few of its partners. With MWC around the corner, it’s entirely possible more are coming, and now Archos has announced its own, but with a key difference.

The Archos Hello is a Smart Display similar to others. It features an always-listening function, smart home controls, and a digital assistant. However, unlike the Smart Displays we saw at CES, Hello doesn’t seem to run Google’s new Smart Display platform.

Strangely, Archos has yet to release any images of the actual interface so far, but we can see on its product listing page a few things it will be capable of. It’s not clear if Google Assistant will be powering this device, but it doesn’t seem that way based on what we’re seeing so far.

Check the weather for the day, get the travel time to work, the morning news, or your Assistant can help you find a cake recipe. The ARCHOS Hello answers instantly and helps you plan your day.

The actual hardware here looks a lot like Lenovo’s Smart Display, with the wood back and speaker up front. Archos will put Hello on sale this Summer starting at €129.99 for the 7-inch model and €179.99 for the 8.4-inch model.

