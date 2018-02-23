Android Oreo now officially rolling out to unlocked HTC 10 in the US

Oreo’s rollout so far has been pretty pathetic, Essentially no one has fully rolled out the functionality to its users, but HTC is one of a few that have done anything at all. Now, the company is bringing Oreo to its previous flagship, the HTC 10.

This may not be the first time you’ve heard about Oreo rolling out to the HTC 10, and that’s because a botched initial rollout slowed things down right off the bat. The download files were quickly taken down after causing issues, then restored earlier this month. Now, though, the OTA is officially heading out to users (via Android Police).

Starting with its unlocked US variant, Android Oreo on the HTC 10 weighs in at 1.32GB and carries the version number 3.16.617.2. Of course, download files are also available on HTC’s website if the OTA has yet to hit your device.

Obviously, it’s not great how long it has taken HTC to push this update out, but at the very least we’re glad to see the company staying committed to its devices, even with newer phones on the market. That’s always something competitors can and should take note of. Hopefully, carrier variants of the HTC 10 will follow closely behind.

