Spigen launches Samsung Galaxy S9 & S9 Plus cases & accessories available now

Today Spigen is introducing its line of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus cases just in time for the official unveiling today ahead of the device’s official launch.

The lineup includes a number of Spigen favorites and best-sellers from previous generations as well as some cases and accessories updated specifically for the new devices. All of the cases are available to order now and are guaranteed to fit Samsung’s new S9 and S9 Plus.

Head below for a look at the new cases available today in time for the upcoming launch.

Hybrid Protection

Neo Hybrid (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+)

Spigen’s Neo Hybrid case is a long time favourite from the company. It was completely redesigned for the S8 and S8+ and is now back for the S9 and S9+ with all of the same improvements introduced for the last-gen. It’s constructed of a two-part bumper style design, with a flexible TPU body featuring a fingerprint-resistant herringbone pattern and a strong PC frame for impact protection. It’s available for the S9 and S9+ in 7 colour options including a new Lilac purple colour.

Armor Protection

Tough Armor (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+) Slim Armor CS (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+) Hybrid Armor (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+)

Other great options from the new Spigen line are its Tough Armor, Hybrid Armor and Slim Armor CS cases pictured above. Tough Armor has become one of the company’s most popular protective cases featuring a dual layered design and built-in color matched kickstand, all while remaining super slim in the hand and pocket. The Slim Armor CS case, pictured above in the middle, has a similar protective case style but features a built-in card slot which holds up to two cards and discretely slides open and closed keeping your cards securely stored. The Hybrid Armor is another slim protective case option, this one features a soft to the touch and grippy TPU layer wrapped around a strong PC frame.

Slim Protection

Rugged Armor (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+) Thin Fit (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+) Liquid Air (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+)

The Rugged Armor case, alongside the Liquid Air and thin Fit pictured above, are designed to offer maximum protection without compromising on being lightweight and pocket friendly. The Rugged Armor has become a highly popular case in the Spigen line and features a matte black finish with carbon fibre detailing (pictured above, left).For the minimalist out there, Spigen’s Thin Fit case offers a no-fuss design made of a durable PC material. It is available this year in a new Graphite Gray color for the S9 and S9+. Lastly, pictured above on the right, Spigen’s Liquid Air is among one of the company’s best selling fan favorites. It offers a great balance of slimness and protection while sporting a matte surface with geometric pattern that does an excellent job of hiding fingerprints.

Clear Protection

Ultra Hybrid (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+) Ultra Hybrid S (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+) Liquid Crystal (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9+)

Above is Spigen’s line of clear cases for the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ that will let you protect your new phone without covering up its design. The Ultra Hybrid (pictured above, left) includes a shock-absorbent bumper and rigid back made of an entirely transparent PC material that won’t yellow over time. Next to it is the Ultra Hybrid S, which is very similar but adds in a built-in metal kickstand. Lastly there is the minimal clear design of the Liquid Crystal, a super lightweight and clear flexible TPU material that is lined with the company’s signature dot pattern that prevents smudging and watermarks while still being completely transparent.

S9/S9+ Accessories

Spigen Essential F306W Fast Wireless Charger – (For Galaxy S9/S9+ and other devices)

Galaxy S9 & S9+ NeoFlex Screen Protector (Galaxy S9 | Galaxy S9 +)

Also launching today for the new phones are Spigen’s Galaxy S9 and S9+ NeoFlex Screen Protectors. Compatible with any of its cases above, the package comes with two screen protectors and uses Spigen’s wet installation process that makes it easy to apply streak and bubble-free.

Spigen’s Essential F360W Fast Wireless Charger is also available today and compatible with the Galaxy S9 and S9+ devices.

Shop the entire collection of Spigen Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus cases.