Essential Phone camera update brings front-facing ‘flash’ and Tiny Planet 360 mode

The Essential Phone’s camera has seen a lot of updates since its debut, and aside from improving the quality, it’s added a lot of features as well. Now, in the latest update, Essential has added two new features.

Alongside bug fixes, this latest update firstly adds a new “flash” to the front-facing camera mode. Obviously, this isn’t an actual flash, but rather a software feature that flashes a bright white on the screen to help illuminate your face. We’ve seen this before on several other devices, but it’s great to see Essential bringing it to users.

Next, this update adds some new functionality to the 360-degree camera. With both photos and videos, you can take “Tiny Planet” pictures as seen below. Not only can shots be taken as Tiny Planets, but you can also view existing photos and videos in that way, as well as being able to share and edit them.

This update is rolling out now on Google Play, and should be available for all Essential Phone users.

Get your selfie look ready. We just released an update to Essential Camera app that adds flash for the selfie camera, Tiny Planet mode (beta) for 360° photos and videos, and stability fixes. Download it now: https://t.co/zXoZ765GHF pic.twitter.com/TJpTMUtFVv — Essential (@essential) February 26, 2018

