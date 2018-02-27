Incipio launches a carrying case and a tripod mountable case for Google Clips

With Google Clips now on sale, it should come as no surprise that companies are already releasing accessories for the smart camera.

Cell Phones from Amazon

Out of the box, Google Clips comes with a case that allows you to “clip” it onto objects around you as well as stand it upright on level surfaces. But this case doesn’t protect the camera’s lens or allow you to mount it to a tripod.

Thankfully, Incipio has everyone covered. First, the company’s carrying case is made out of a padded neoprene material that should protect it from light dings and drops. It uses a zipper to keep Clips secured inside while making sure dust and other particles don’t get in and damage the camera.

The mount case looks almost identical to the case that comes with Clips but includes a built-in 1/4-inch tripod screw mount hole at the bottom. Unfortunately, Incipio didn’t add a clip mount on the back so you’ll need to go back and forth between cases depending on how you want to use Google Clips.

The Incipio Carrying Case, which is only available in gray, can be purchased from the Google Store for $14.99.

Incipio’s Mount Case is also available from the Google Store for $14.99 in seafoam, gray, and coral. If you want the small tripod with adjustable legs, you can add it to your cart at the time of checkout for an additional $14.99.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: