‘LG G7 Neo’ pops up at MWC w/ ‘V35’, packs Snapdragon 845, OLED display w/ notch, vertical dual-cameras

LG’s future in the flagship smartphone business is a bit unclear at the moment. Generally, MWC is the launchpad for the company’s latest in the G-series, but this year was an exception. Instead, we got a refreshed LG V30, and more rumors about a new flagship in the Summer. However, as it turns out, the LG G7 was actually on display at MWC, at least a version of it.

Hidden away in the halls of Mobile World Congress, LG had the LG G7 Neo on display for all to see, and an Israeli publication was able to go hands-on with the phone and learn a few details about it.

First, let’s take a look at the specs. According to Ynet, this LG G7 Neo runs on top of the Snapdragon 845 and includes 64GB of storage with 4GB of RAM, with another version doubling the storage and including 6GB of RAM.

As for the hardware, LG has made some big changes with this new design. That includes a centered, vertical dual-camera setup with a flash off to the left. Under the camera is a fingerprint sensor, and the same glass back is in tow, this time seemingly with less of a “3D Look” compared to the G6 and V30.

The display measures in at 6-inches with a resolution of 3120 x 1440. As Android Police points out, that’s a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, different from the G6 and V30 which both have 18:9 aspect ratios. The closest comparison would the Essential Phone’s 19:10 aspect ratio.

In short, it’s slightly taller, and that actually makes room for a notch which has been added to the display (because of course). Interestingly, LG hides the notch in software, creating its own version of the notification bar that is somewhat reminiscent of the second-screen on the LG V20.

Ynet also mentions a new “boombox” feature that uses a DTS-X component to allow the speakers to “play with high resonance when placed on any surface.” While this phone may be marked the LG G7 Neo, it’s pretty much what we would have expected from the company’s flagship had it been released.

Of course, we’re still expecting LG to launch “Judy” sometime this summer, so the company clearly has something else in store, and it’s got to offer some sort of change. In the meantime, this is a good indication of what to expect. To check out the phone in video, head over to the original report.

Evan Blass further reports that LG was also showing off the “LG V35,” LG Q7,” and a new smartwatch at the event as well.

Little bird told me that in the same venue that this G7 was being shown, there was also a Q7 and V35. And a new watch. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018

