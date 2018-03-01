9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Anker Sale from $15, Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB $600, Brother AiO Printer $100, more
Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon’s Anker 1-Day Gold Box upgrades your charging gear from $15
Pick up Samsung’s Galaxy S8 64GB unlocked smartphone for $600 (Reg. $720)
Tax season is here, grab Brother’s $100 AiO Laser Printer w/ AirPrint to get through it
Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $279 price drop, now $920
Costco has Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB on sale for $300 (Reg. $429)
Apple iPad mini 4 128GB now $300, latest 9.7-inch model from $270
Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more (Tax NY/NJ only)
Apple’s new 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K display $500 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)
Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more
It’s back! Snag an Apple TV 4K 32GB w/ 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service: $105 shipped
Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace
MORE NEW DEALS:
Foot Locker offers 20% off orders of $99+, including sale items: Nike, adidas, more
APC’s 5-port 125 VA UPS returns to its all-time low at $20 shipped (Reg. $30)
- Apple Pay promo lets you save $5 at the movies with Fandango
- Film silky-smooth video from your iPhone w/ this gimbal for $89 shipped (Reg. $140)
- Smartphone Accessories: Belkin Travel Rockstar 3000mAh Surge Protector $10, more
- 3Doodler Create introduces 3D printing to all for $19 Prime shipped
- Take your desk to the next level w/ a USB Blok lamp planter for $23 Prime shipped
- Samsung’s curved 2.1-Ch. 260W Soundbar has HDMI, more for $150 (Reg. $300+)
- B&H has this top-rated Lowepro Backpack for $40 (Reg. $80), today only
- Today only, Amazon has the Dyson Ball Animal Upright Vacuum for $230 (Refurb, Orig. $600)
- Grab a 20-Oz. Contigo SnapSeal Stainless Steel Travel Mug for under $6 Prime shipped
- ECOVACS DEEBOT Robo Vac w/ Alexa hits all-time low at $200 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 $21, Assassin’s Creed Origins $30, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Shadowmatic, Demon’s Rise, more
- Step into PS VR at up to $150 off right now: Doom VFR Bundle $250 shipped (Reg. $300+)
- This Design and Code Training Helps You Create Stunning iOS Apps from Scratch: $39
- Dr. Panda Restaurant 2 for iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Sur La Table Cookware Sale: up to 65% off Le Creuset, All-Clad, GreenPan, more
- Become a grilling master w/ Weber’s iPhone-connected iGrill 3 Thermostat for $73 (Reg. $90)
- Stop using a wire brush, the Woody Paddle Grill Scraper is only $18 Prime shipped right now
- Amazon First Reads March eBook freebies
- Dillard’s Clearance Event cuts 40% off sale items: Nike, Ralph Lauren, Under Armour, more
- Macy’s Super Weekend Sale cuts 15-20% off sitewide or an extra $10 off orders of $25+
- Tory Burch Private Sale takes a rare up to 70% off handbags, accessories, apparel, more
- Turn any can or bottle into “expert draft-quality beer” w/ Fizzics Waytap: $80 (Reg. $130)
- Save 26% on the Unlocked 32GB Asus ZenFone 3 Smartphone, now down to $148
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The iconic Commodore PET 2001 is back in this gorgeous one-off build [Gallery]
Kylin M is a new gimbal stabilizer that works with DSLRs, smartphones, and action cameras
Walmart releases four new private-label clothing lines for the entire family
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle ahead of launch next month
- SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’
- Switch out your winter bedding with these 5 spring linen essentials
- Sony takes wraps off its Xperia Ear Duo truly wireless earbuds, now available for preorder
- Canon finally enters the beginner 4K camera scene w/ EOS M50
- Colorware launches new NES-style Pro Controllers and Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch
- The Flyride personal watercraft puts you in the air, doing barrel rolls and more
- Ghostbusters looking to take on Pokémon Go w/ new AR title for iOS/Android
- Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
- Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
- New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia
- You have to see the new Star Wars interactive co-pilot Chewie toy from Hasbro
- NBA teams up with Away Luggage for a carry-on that moves with you
- LEGO takes home three of the highest awards at Toy Fair 2018
- Here are the amazing Air Jordan III limited edition Xbox One X bundles
- Amazon’s new $10 & under section has tons of cool items with free shipping
- LEGO unveils 6 new Avengers: Infinity War sets ahead of New York Toy Fair
- Hasbro debuts first Solo: A Star Wars Story action figures w/ Han, Lando, more
- Give these five new subscription boxes a try that are all under $30
- The 3Doodler is coming to Toy Fair 2018 with all new sets and projects for kids