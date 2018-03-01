9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Anker Sale from $15, Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB $600, Brother AiO Printer $100, more

- Mar. 1st 2018 10:44 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon’s Anker 1-Day Gold Box upgrades your charging gear from $15

Pick up Samsung’s Galaxy S8 64GB unlocked smartphone for $600 (Reg. $720)

Tax season is here, grab Brother’s $100 AiO Laser Printer w/ AirPrint to get through it

Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air gets a $279 price drop, now $920

Costco has Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 128GB on sale for $300 (Reg. $429)

Apple iPad mini 4 128GB now $300, latest 9.7-inch model from $270

Latest iPad Pro models up to $150 off at B&H: 12.9-inch 256GB $829, more (Tax NY/NJ only)

Apple’s new 27-inch iMac Pro w/ 5K display $500 off at B&H (Tax NY/NJ only)

Anker launches one of its biggest Amazon sales of 2018: USB-C, Alexa devices, Lightning cables, more

It’s back! Snag an Apple TV 4K 32GB w/ 3-mo. of DirecTV Now service: $105 shipped

Behind the Screens: Justin Duino’s custom PC blogging & gaming workspace

MORE NEW DEALS:

Foot Locker offers 20% off orders of $99+, including sale items: Nike, adidas, more

APC’s 5-port 125 VA UPS returns to its all-time low at $20 shipped (Reg. $30)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The iconic Commodore PET 2001 is back in this gorgeous one-off build [Gallery]

Kylin M is a new gimbal stabilizer that works with DSLRs, smartphones, and action cameras

Walmart releases four new private-label clothing lines for the entire family

