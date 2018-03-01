August Home simplifies Google Assistant commands, expands smart lock integration

Over the last week, Google has announced a number of new updates to Assistant for both consumers and developers. Third-party smart home appliance makers continue to invest in Google’s platform, with August Home today expanding its integration.

The smart lock maker added support for the Google Home, phones, and other devices a year ago. Now, the Assistant that allows consumers to control their August Smart Lock and August Smart Lock Pro is getting simplified commands and more features.

August Home has a technology called “DoorSense” that allows for the lock to determine if a door is opened or closed. Assistant now integrates with that sensor, and thus allows users to ask “Hey Google, is my door closed?”

Meanwhile, commands are getting simplified, with the preemptive “Ask August” prompt no longer required, as such commands are now: “Hey Google, lock my front door” or “Ok Google, is my front door locked?”

The company notes that this simplification will require that users relink the smart lock to Assistant if they were using the previous implementation. Instructions are as follows:

Launch and log into the Google Assistant app Tap the blue drawer icon in the upper right corner Select Settings > Home Control Tap the plus sign icon in the bottom right corner to Add devices Select August Home Sign in with your August account information to see your August lock(s) listed in Google Assistant’s Devices section

