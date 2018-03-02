Nest stops stocking products on Amazon after its new devices were banned

As a result of Google and Amazon’s feud, YouTube is not available on the latter’s Echo or Fire TV devices. One area of contention is the availability of Nest smart home products and a new report today details the discussion between the two companies, and reveals possible involvement by Jeff Bezos.

Nintendo Switch

According to Business Insider, Amazon officially informed Nest late last year that it would not sell various products announced throughout 2017. The news was not surprising to the Nest team given that they were previously alerted by counterparts at Google.

These new products include the Nest Secure home security system, the affordable Thermostat E, and the high-end Cam IQ.

Amazon’s retail team noted during the Nest conference call that it was not due to product quality, but rather a decision that “came from the top.” Today’s BI report notes that by the end of the call, Nest employees were left with the impression — though not explicitly told — that Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos gave that order.

In response, Nest will no longer sell any of its products on Amazon after existing inventory runs out. This is reportedly due to the company wanting to have its complete lineup available.

What’s presumably behind this new product ban is Amazon’s own suite of smart home hardware. Just this week, Amazon purchased smart doorbell maker Ring for $1 billion.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Google better positioned itself to combat Amazon by integrating Nest into its hardware division. Google previously framed the move as a way to bolster integration with Google Assistant and other company-wide AI efforts.

Besides Nest products not being available, the Google Home line of smart speakers are also absent from Amazon. The online retailer did promise to sell Chromecast streaming devices, but nearly three months later they are still not available.

Google has retaliated by pulling YouTube from the Echo Show and later Fire TV. It’s unlikely that this feud will come to a resolution any time soon.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: