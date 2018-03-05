9to5Toys Lunch Break: LG G6 (unlocked) $400, Anker Amazon Sale, Bose SoundLink III Speaker $70, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Pick up a factory unlocked LG G6 for $400 today only (Reg. $600+)
Anker Amazon sale highlighted by $79 ZOLO Wireless Earphones, more from $10
Bose refurbished SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker for just $70 (Orig. $130)
Behind the Screens: Haye Kesteloo’s content creation workspace for DroneDJ
MORE NEW DEALS:
SanDisk Ultra USB-C/A Flash Drives from $13 via Amazon, 64GB $22.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Zwipes Microfiber Cloths are perfect for around the house/office: 24-Pack $10 Prime shipped
- Sungait Men’s Polarized Sunglasses for driving, fishing, golf & more $10 (Reg. $20)
- Track your weight, more on your phone w/ 1byone’s smart scale: $22.50 (Reg. $30)
- Up to 15% off gift cards from Toys/Babies R Us, Best Buy and more
- Go with Eufy’s top-rated HomeVac Cordless Upright Vacuum for $70 (Reg. $100)
- Victoria Secret PINK shorts are all just $20 just in time for spring break
- Leave the phone at home & track your runs w/ Amazfit’s GPS smartwatch: $114 (Reg. $160)
- RDS Nintendo Switch Zelda Traveler Deluxe Case for $16 Prime shipped (20% off)
- Wanle Gamers Console Brings 10 Classic Games to Your iPhone: Tetris, Snake for $34
- Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone X Glass Screen Protectors $5.50, more
- Target March Beauty Box gives you a fresh look w/ 7 top brand items for $7 ($35+ value)
- TP-Link’s 802.11ac Deco M5 Wi-Fi mesh system expands your network: $163 (Reg. $230)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Easy Backup Pro, ReliCam, more
- adidas is offering shoes & apparel at 25% off + free delivery w/ deals from $11
- Amazon’s Kindle is great for reading this summer, especially at $20 off from $60
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids $24, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $35, more
- Upgrade to a 4K Smart UHDTV in your home theater from $398 w/ VIZIO, more
- Reebok One-Day Running Shoes Sale: all styles at $30 w/ this promo code
- Xbox One X 1TB Console + extra controller, Destiny 2, GTA V: $500 ($620 value)
- DJI’s Mavic Pro gives you an aerial view for $769 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $999)
- Upgrade to Dell’s Color Laser Printer for $75 shipped, just in time for tax day
- Today’s the day to get your bedding in order: Queen comforter $22, more
- Banana Republic Factory Clearance Event: up to 75% off jeans, shirts, more from $7
- Smarten up that 4K TV with Roku 4: $54 refurb, including remote w/ headphones
- HP Colorwheel Intel 15.6″ Notebook w/Touchscreen, 4GB RAM, 1TB: $340 (Refurb)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablets go to $70 shipped, 64GB model $90 (30% off)
- Baldur’s Gate iOS RPG now matching all-time low at 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Icewind Dale isometric RPG now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dr. Panda Restaurant 2 for iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Nexomon action-RPG for iOS now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)
- Apple Watch Series 3 bundled w/ up to $70 Kohl’s Cash, includes select Cellular models
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design
TUMI’s new Merge luggage collection arrives just in time for spring break
Harman Kardon takes on HomePod with new Alexa-packed Astra smart speaker
- Mutant Year Zero on PS4/Xbox One brings XCOM-style combat & talking ducks [Video]
- This iOS/Android-connected hula hoop tracks your workouts, calories and more
- Brewie returns with its second generation iPhone-connected homebrew kit
- The iconic Commodore PET 2001 is back in this gorgeous one-off build [Gallery]
- Kylin M is a new gimbal stabilizer that works with DSLRs, smartphones, and action cameras
- Walmart releases four new private-label clothing lines for the entire family
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle ahead of launch next month
- SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’
- Switch out your winter bedding with these 5 spring linen essentials
- Sony takes wraps off its Xperia Ear Duo truly wireless earbuds, now available for preorder
- Canon finally enters the beginner 4K camera scene w/ EOS M50
- Colorware launches new NES-style Pro Controllers and Joy-Con for Nintendo Switch
- The Flyride personal watercraft puts you in the air, doing barrel rolls and more
- Ghostbusters looking to take on Pokémon Go w/ new AR title for iOS/Android
- Focus Project Y is an eBike after a cyclist’s own heart w/ traditional design & lightweight frame
- Amazon slated to open six more autonomous Go grocery stores in 2018, report says
- Nike unveils Epic React Flyknit running shoes with ‘incredibly soft’ soles, order now
- Here’s Pad & Quill’s gorgeous new leather iPad Pro case, available now at 10% off
- New iRig Keys I/O plug-in enables hardware control over GarageBand and Logic Pro X
- Sonic and PAC-MAN team up for epic iOS/Android crossover, available now
- Amazon is expanding once again, new Plants Store open with deals from $9
- Rocket League delivers the Batmobile and other DC characters in latest DLC
- Clarks Originals x Marvel release a limited-edition Black Panther sneaker
- At only $20 WyzeCam V2 is the most affordable smart security solution out there
- LEGO assembles awesome new kits from Star Wars, Harry Potter, more at Toy Fair New York
- If you like escape rooms, here’s one in a box you can play at home for $30
- GOOLOO turns to crowdfunding for its most powerful car jump starter yet
- Here’s the new 256-page hardcover Super Mario Encyclopedia