9to5Toys Lunch Break: UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Speaker $28, Best Buy 3-day Sale, LG 27″ Monitor $140, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Listen to jams on the UE Roll 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $28 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $100)
Best Buy 3-day Tax Sale: 9.7-inch iPad $250, Powerbeats3 $105, Macs, TVs, more .
LG’s 27-inch Gaming Monitor falls to new all-time low at $140 shipped (Reg. up to $230)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones drop to $170 shipped (Reg. up to $299)
Pick up Apple Airpods + $30 Kohl’s Cash credit for $159 shipped
Smartphone Accessories: Mpow Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones $37, more
Behind the Screens: Haye Kesteloo’s content creation workspace for DroneDJ
MORE NEW DEALS:
ZeroLemon iPhone X 4000mAh Battery Case w/ Wireless Charging: $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- MidWest iCrate Double Door Folding Metal Dog Crate now just over $20 Prime shipped
- World Market Biggest Dining Sale that’s taking up to 60% off tables, chairs, barstools, more
- Save big on Marvel’s best selling digital comics from $3 to get you ready for Infinity War
- Amazon is now offering The Hobbit eBook on Kindle for just $3 (Reg. up to $9)
- Amazon Prime members get 6-mo. FREE access to The Washington Post
- Add more 4K HDMI ports to your TV w/ this 4-to-1 switcher: $19 (Reg. $23)
- Never search for a way to open boxes again w/ Kershaw’s Link Pocket Knife: $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Foot Locker takes up to $55 off your order with this promo code: Nike, adidas, Jordan, more
- Have Anker’s Roav Dash Cam C2 automatically record your drives at $45 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Hatchi Retro Virtual Pet, OrasisHD, more
- Otterbox 9.7-inch iPad Pro Case $15 Prime shipped (Reg. $30+), more from $7
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon’s Dogma PS4/Xbox One $16, Mario + Rabbids $24, more
- Add WD’s 512GB USB-C External SSD to your mobile Mac setup for $140 (Reg. $200)
- JCPenney offers up to 70% off Columbia clearance items for the entire family from $16
- Today only, save on Zyllion Massagers at Amazon: Vibrating Foam Roller for $72, more
- Enjoy carafe coffee w/ this brewer for $60 shipped (Reg. $75)
- Save up to 40% on Schlage & Kwikset Smart Locks and more from $15, today only
- Men’s and Women’s Health magazine down to just $3/yr. today: 4 yrs. for $12
- Perform stunts with this Tenergy RC Drone for just $13, today only at Amazon
- CORSAIR’s GLAIVE gaming mouse looks great and has RGB for $50 (Reg. $70)
- Banana Republic Friends & Family Sale: 40% off full-priced items jeans, shirts, more
- Best Buy drops Insignia’s HomeKit In-Wall Light Switch to new low at $24 (Reg. $40), today only
- Suck it up with the BLACK+DECKER MAX Lithium Vacuum for $52.50 at Amazon
- Save up to 25% on Gaming & Mesh Chairs at Amazon: Swivel w/ Arms $37.50, more
- Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,540 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
- Wrap your iPhone X/8/7/Plus in a new Twelve South Relaxed Leather Case from $37.50
- Hold your Apple Pencil in the Twelve South PencilSnap for $25, an Amazon all-time low
- Keep your MacBook safe w/ Twelve South’s Rutledge BookBook from $60 (Reg. up to $100)
- Score $100 iTunes credit for $85 with email delivery via PayPal
- Costco members can pick up Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell 128GB for $400 (Orig. $879)
- Take $449 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB and start creating content
- Save nearly $1,000 on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina iMac, now $1,300 (prev. gen.)
- iTunes Disney Movie Sale has classics from $15, Oscar winners under $10, more
- Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iOS/Android going 50% off this weekend!
- Baldur’s Gate iOS RPG now matching all-time low at 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Icewind Dale isometric RPG now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dr. Panda Restaurant 2 for iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Best Console Game Releases for March: Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Kirby, more
Samsung details upcoming QLED 4K TVs that blend right into your wall
The newest Dyson Air Purifier tells you exactly what it’s doing to improve your environment
- Budget-friendly workout picks for spring training under $50
- Amazon extends Prime benefits to Medicaid members for $6/month
- Segway blends its miniLITE scooter with artificial intelligence in new Loomo personal assistant
- Wacom debuts upgraded next generation Intuos drawing tablets aimed at beginners
- LG unveils 2018 lineup of OLED TVs, including its most affordable model yet
- Lululemon is partnering with the Canadian brand Roden Gray for an exclusive collection
- Amazon set to enter the world of banking, what perks could be in store?
- 8Bitdo has a new accessory that lets you use PS4 controllers on Switch, more
- The new Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia has a trick up its sleeve
- Roland’s new TR-8S blends iconic drum sounds w/ custom samples [Video]
- Miley Cyrus x Converse Collection has unique Chuck Taylor styles from $45
- Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design
- TUMI’s new Merge luggage collection arrives just in time for spring break
- Harman Kardon takes on HomePod with new Alexa-packed Astra smart speaker
- Mutant Year Zero on PS4/Xbox One brings XCOM-style combat & talking ducks [Video]
- This iOS/Android-connected hula hoop tracks your workouts, calories and more
- Brewie returns with its second generation iPhone-connected homebrew kit
- The iconic Commodore PET 2001 is back in this gorgeous one-off build [Gallery]
- Kylin M is a new gimbal stabilizer that works with DSLRs, smartphones, and action cameras
- Walmart releases four new private-label clothing lines for the entire family
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle ahead of launch next month
- SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’