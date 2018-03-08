Amazon’s Chromecast listing has disappeared after showing no stock for months

Google’s Chromecast is one of the most popular streaming devices on the market, but buying one isn’t quite as easy as others. Sure, you can walk into your local Walmart or Best Buy and pick it up, or order from Google’s online store, but the device hasn’t been available through Amazon, the internet’s biggest retailer, for years. Now, the one sliver of hope we had is gone…

As noted by Droid-Life this morning, the listing for the standard Google Chromecast was dropped from Amazon sometime in the past few days. It’s unclear exactly what triggered this, or what company decided to remove it, but the listing is gone. It is worth noting, however, that the listing for the Chromecast Ultra is still available.

To recap what’s been going on, Amazon has been at war with the Chromecast for ages now. The first generation of Google’s streaming stick was available on Amazon from the get-go. However, by the time gen 2 rolled around, Amazon had blocked it and most other Google hardware, citing the lack of Amazon Video support as the reason.

In the years since, the war between Google and Amazon has only escalated, with its most recent battle seeing Amazon killing listings for Nest cameras. At this point it seems unlikely that Amazon will live up to its promise of selling Chromecasts again, but who knows, we could get a surprise…

