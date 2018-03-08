Gmail for Android will soon match your inbox type on the web

Last month, Google announced a major rethink to email in the form of Accelerated Mobile Pages that allow for interactive messages. Until that comes to Gmail later this year, the Android app is finally gaining the ability to set inbox types.

Gmail for the web and iOS already have the ability to set Inbox types beyond the Default and Priority modes. When rolled out, Android users will be able to see Important, Unread, or Starred first, just like they may have set on the web.

If you choose “ Default ,” your inbox will be split up into different tabs, like “Primary,” “Social,” “Promotions,” and “Updates.” When you have the “Default” inbox, your messages are automatically sorted into tabs, but you can move messages among categories if you want.

If you choose " Important first ," your inbox will be separated into two sections: "Important" at the top, and "Everything else" at the bottom.

If you choose " Unread first ," your inbox will be separated into two sections: "Unread" at the top and "Everything else" at the bottom.

If you choose " Starred first ," your inbox will be separated into two sections: "Starred" at the top, and "Everything else" at the bottom.

If you choose "Priority Inbox" your inbox will be separated into multiple sections. You can choose which sections you want to show, including "Important and unread," "Starred," and "Everything else."

Additionally, your preferences on one client will sync across all other platforms for a consistent email management experience. To change the Inbox type head to Settings on Android and then select the relevant Gmail account. When this update is available, the Inbox type will feature all those five options.

