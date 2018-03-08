YouTube TV adds MLB Network and NBA TV

YouTube TV recently expanded in a big way with lots of new channels, and a slightly higher price point. Now, the deal is being sweetened a little bit with the addition of two more channels — the MLB Network and NBA TV.

Available in all regions supported by YouTube TV, these two channels give sports fans access to their favorite games with ease. It’s important to note, though, that these are the channels only. YouTube has mentioned before and still notes on its support page that those who subscribe to NBA League Pass and MLB.TV would be able stream those through YouTube TV, but it’s still unclear when that’s going to arrive.

In the coming months, you’ll also be able to watch NBA League Pass, the league’s premium out-of-market live game service, or MLB.TV, the longest running sports streaming service in the U.S., for an extra fee.

Both of these channels are already live for all YouTube TV subscribers. If you’re not yet a subscriber, now is a great time to do so as the rates go up on March 13th…

