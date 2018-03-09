9to5Toys Lunch Break: Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch $194, urBeats3 Headphones $69, Petcube 1080p Wi-Fi Pet Cam $120, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch (S/L) hits $194 shipped w/ this promo code (Reg. $300)
urBeats3 Headphones with Lightning Connector falls to $74 in all colors (Reg. $100), 3.5mm $69
Petcube’s iOS/Android-compatible Play 1080p Wi-Fi Pet Cam drops to $120 for today only
Amazon’s Alexa-packed Dash Wand hits new low at $8, comes with $20 credit after 1st order
Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 12000mAh Car Jump Starter and USB Power Bank $35, more
Logitech G610 Orion Red Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $70 shipped
Best Buy 3-day Tax Sale: 9.7-inch iPad $250, Powerbeats3 $105, Macs, TVs, more .
Win an Apple HomePod + $500 gift cards from Caseco & 9to5Mac [Giveaway]
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones drop to $170 shipped (Reg. up to $299)
Pick up Apple Airpods + $30 Kohl’s Cash credit for $159 shipped
Behind the Screens: Haye Kesteloo’s content creation workspace for DroneDJ
MORE NEW DEALS:
LG’s 65-inch 4K HDR Smart Super UHDTV drops to $849 shipped w/ this code (Reg. $1,170)
eBay takes 20% off almost everything sitewide today w/ this code
Nintendo Switch just hit its lowest price ever at $224 shipped (Reg. $300)
- Best Buy discounts Insignia Google Assistant Smart Speakers from $40: Portable version $60
- Nintendo Direct unveils Super Smash Bros. on Switch, Mario Tennis Aces, [Video]
- The SwissTek Umbrella is Dripless and Windproof, two-pack for $33 shipped
- Amazon is blowing out cert. refurb Android devices from Huawei, LG, more starting at $141
- Today’s Best Game Deals: PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds $18, COD WWII $30, more
- Samsung’s 27-inch QLED Curved Gaming Monitor drops to $448 ($150 off)
- Anova Culinary Bluetooth/Wi-Fi Sous Vide (2nd Gen.) now $122 shipped at Amazon (Reg. $160)
- Replace your notebooks & whiteboards w/ a 10″ LCD Tablet/Doodle Board for just $17
- A French startup has made a wall-mounted cryptocurrency mine that also heats your home
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: NodeBeat, Infographics Lab, more
- Avengers BrickHeadz assemble! LEGO unveils brick-built Iron Man, Thanos and more
- Massive savings on PSVR Doom VFR w/ DualShock 4 & RE7: $240 shipped ($370 value)
- Xbox One X 1TB Console bundles up to $220 off! Prices starting from just $360
- Pottery Barn up to 75% off End of Season Sale: furniture, decor, bedding, more
- Start your mobile photography setup w/ this camera bag & tripod bundle $120 (25% off)
- Add two BOSTITCH Nailers to your toolbox for $400, today only ($600+ value)
- Pick up a new top-rated Heating Pad from $26 shipped in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Joby’s GripTight Tablet Stand is perfect for watching Netflix on your iPad at $8 (Reg. $30)
- Pico Model C Beer Brewing Appliance $150 off for today only: $350 shipped
- Make healthier fries at home with the Blusmart Electric Air Fryer for $60 (Reg. $100)
- Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Bluetooth Toothbrush + 3 extra brush heads: $100 (Reg. $130+)
- Here’s how you can get a Free Starbucks Breakfast Sandwich ($4 value)
- LOFT takes 40% off sitewide to update your wardrobe for spring: dresses, tops & more
- Reebok Outlet Friends & Family Sale: extra 40% off running & training shoes, apparel & more
- adidas Squad ID Bomber Jacket is just $21 at eBay (Reg. $35)
- FramesDirect offers 40% off top brand eyewear: Coach, Kate Spade, Prada, more
- Apple HomePod hits $272 shipped at eBay, an all-time low (Reg. $349)
- Upgrade to Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar for $1,440 shipped (Reg. $1,799)
- Take $449 off Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB and start creating content
- Save nearly $1,000 on Apple’s 27-inch 5K Retina iMac, now $1,300 (prev. gen.)
- Wrap your iPhone X/8/7/Plus in a new Twelve South Relaxed Leather Case from $37.50
- Hold your Apple Pencil in the Twelve South PencilSnap for $25, an Amazon all-time low
- Keep your MacBook safe w/ Twelve South’s Rutledge BookBook from $60 (Reg. up to $100)
- ZeroLemon iPhone X 4000mAh Battery Case w/ Wireless Charging: $24.50 (Reg. $35)
- iTunes Disney Movie Sale has classics from $15, Oscar winners under $10, more
- Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iOS/Android going 50% off this weekend!
- Baldur’s Gate iOS RPG now matching all-time low at 50% off: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Icewind Dale isometric RPG now 50% off on the App Store: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Dr. Panda Restaurant 2 for iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Leica unveils new M-Series Stealth Edition Camera w/ glow in the dark paint job
Best containers to keep your LEGO bricks organized from $15
Crate & kids is here, Crate & Barrel’s newest addition to replace Land of Nod
MIT students smash the Rubik’s Cube robotic solve time by using Playstation 3 Eye webcams
- Activision unveils Call of Duty Black Ops 4, set for release in October [Video]
- Best Console Game Releases for March: Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Kirby, more
- Samsung details upcoming QLED 4K TVs that blend right into your wall
- The newest Dyson Air Purifier tells you exactly what it’s doing to improve your environment
- Budget-friendly workout picks for spring training under $50
- Amazon extends Prime benefits to Medicaid members for $6/month
- Segway blends its miniLITE scooter with artificial intelligence in new Loomo personal assistant
- Wacom debuts upgraded next generation Intuos drawing tablets aimed at beginners
- LG unveils 2018 lineup of OLED TVs, including its most affordable model yet
- Lululemon is partnering with the Canadian brand Roden Gray for an exclusive collection
- Amazon set to enter the world of banking, what perks could be in store?
- 8Bitdo has a new accessory that lets you use PS4 controllers on Switch, more
- The new Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia has a trick up its sleeve
- Roland’s new TR-8S blends iconic drum sounds w/ custom samples [Video]
- Miley Cyrus x Converse Collection has unique Chuck Taylor styles from $45
- Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design
- TUMI’s new Merge luggage collection arrives just in time for spring break
- Harman Kardon takes on HomePod with new Alexa-packed Astra smart speaker
- Mutant Year Zero on PS4/Xbox One brings XCOM-style combat & talking ducks [Video]
- This iOS/Android-connected hula hoop tracks your workouts, calories and more
- Brewie returns with its second generation iPhone-connected homebrew kit
- The iconic Commodore PET 2001 is back in this gorgeous one-off build [Gallery]
- Kylin M is a new gimbal stabilizer that works with DSLRs, smartphones, and action cameras
- Walmart releases four new private-label clothing lines for the entire family
- Microsoft unveils new Xbox One S Sea of Thieves Bundle ahead of launch next month
- SanDisk unveils the ‘world’s fastest UHS-I flash memory card’