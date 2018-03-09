Starting today, Google Maps will let you navigate as Nintendo’s Mario all week

After a teaser and some early users reports earlier today, Google has officially announced a new event for Google Maps in celebration of Mario Day.

Tomorrow is March 10th (Mar10, get it?), and Google is prepping to celebrate “Mario Day.” Google Maps users will be able to navigate through their day, not as just a simple dot on the map, but as Nintendo’s own Mario driving along in his famous go-kart, as Google details on its blog.

To get started, you’ll need to first update your app from Google Play or the App Store. Next, simply click on the yellow “?” icon found on the bottom right of your Google Maps app on Android or iOS. You’ll then see a prompt to enable Mario Time! Once enabled, you’ll see that the navigation arrow has morphed into—who else?—Mario. He’ll be a constant companion wherever you’re driving this week—to work, to school, or the spaghetti house. Just remember to practice safe driving on the road—we don’t encourage throwing bananas or red shells at other drivers in real life!

“Mario Time” will be available all week, and it’s rolling out to all users globally starting today. To ensure you get to try it out, install the latest update to Google Maps for Android or iOS.

