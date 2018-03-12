9to5Toys Last Call: PNY Amazon Storage Sale from $12, SanDisk 200GB microSDXC Card $63, 3-mo. DirecTV Now Service $30, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Philips Hue Color LED Starter Kit w/ two Google Home minis: $182 ($298 value)
- Amazon takes up to $120 off its Cloud Cam and smart lock Key Home Kit, starting at $80
- Samsung 340W 3.1-Ch. Soundbar w/ Wireless Subwoofer for $199 shipped
- Become a podcaster w/ Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Mic, now $120 (Reg. $150)
- Yamaha MusicCast Wireless Speaker with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth $100 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild & Super Mario Odyssey for Switch starting from $36 each
- Take 20% off your next two Lyft rides with this promo code
- Green Deals: 2-pack Mpow Solar Outdoor Lights $17 Prime shipped (Reg. $25), more
- Get two-years of top-rated NordVPN services for $72 (just $3/mo.)
- ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- The Great Coffee App for iOS now FREE for first time in years (Reg. $3)
- Dial for Men Body Wash w/ maximum moisture for $1 (Reg. $4)
- Cole Haan Spring Forward Sale takes up to 60% off new markdowns from $60
- Komelon Speed Mark Acrylic Steel Blade Tape Measure now $3.50 Prime shipped
- Lodge Silicone Hot Handle Holder matching Amazon low at just over $2 Prime shipped
- Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
- Target Spring Clothing Event: t-shirts starting at $5 & shorts for $15
- Williams Sonoma has great deals from $5 during its Clearance Event + free delivery
- This LEGO Batman Movie Scarecrow Building Kit is down to $10.50 Prime shipped
- Avoid LEGO pieces in the dark w/ this 4-pack of nightlights for just $10.50 Prime shipped
- Pacsun takes an additional 50% off clearance with deals from $10: adidas, Lacoste, more
- Pyrex 16-Piece Nesting Food Storage Set within $1 of Amazon low: $27 shipped
Drone and camera pros! Snag huge savings on PNY Micro/SD and USB storage: 128GB $22, more
Add 200GB of SanDisk microSDXC storage to your device for $63 via Amazon
MORE NEW DEALS:
Wrap your iPhone X in the Twelve South BookBook Wallet Case for $51 at Amazon
- Shop-Vac Ultra Pro 12-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum hits Amazon low at $77 shipped
- Digital Comics for less than $1 to own on Kindle: Black Panther, Star Wars, Avengers, more
- Old Navy Cyber-Delic Sale offers 40% off sitewide with deals starting at just $6
- T-Mobile customers can save $200 on the Galaxy Note 8 for a limited time at $750
- Anker’s Eufy RoboVac 11+ gets a big discount to $180 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Get some free money w/ up to 20% off gift cards: Chipotle, Best Buy, Stub Hub, more
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Smartphone Accessories: Mpow FM Transmitter $10 Prime shipped, more
- JBL’s Voyager Home Audio System w/ removable speaker hits $50 (Refurb, Orig. $250)
- Tommy Bahama Friends & Family Event cuts a rare 25% off sitewide + free delivery
- Keep your Switch protected & charged w/ Nyko’s battery case: $27 (Reg. $40)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: RedStory, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, more
- The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot & more are an extra 20% off at Backcountry
- Get fit & keep track w/ Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro from $149 shipped (Reg. $200)
- Sceptre 65-inch 4K LED UHDTV w/ 4 HDMI inputs $480, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: NBA 2K18 Switch from $32, BioShock Collection $16, more
- Get a dozen donuts from Krispy Kreme for $7, March 12-14 only
- Get lifetime access to two Speed Reading Programs for just $19
- Backup photos, videos, more w/ Seagate’s 8TB HDD/USB hub: $147 (Reg. up to $200)
- Solo’s Altitude Backpack has storage for your MacBook, iPad, more: $36 (Reg. $55+)
- Kate Spade Surprise Sale cuts up to 75% off handbags, jewelry, apparel, shoes & more
- Clean your home w/ BISSELL’s PowerLifter Carpet Cleaner & Shampooer: $79 (Reg. $100)
- Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Charging Grip now 30% off at Amazon: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Protect your gear with the APC 450VA Battery Back-Up System for $27 shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online
Original Penguin x AJR collaborate on new music video and clothing line w/ prices from $35
A French startup has made a wall-mounted cryptocurrency mine that also heats your home
- Nintendo Direct unveils Super Smash Bros. on Switch, Mario Tennis Aces, [Video]
- Leica unveils new M-Series Stealth Edition Camera w/ glow in the dark paint job
- Best containers to keep your LEGO bricks organized from $15
- Crate & kids is here, Crate & Barrel’s newest addition to replace Land of Nod
- MIT students smash the Rubik’s Cube robotic solve time by using Playstation 3 Eye webcams
- Activision unveils Call of Duty Black Ops 4, set for release in October [Video]
- Best Console Game Releases for March: Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Kirby, more
- Samsung details upcoming QLED 4K TVs that blend right into your wall
- The newest Dyson Air Purifier tells you exactly what it’s doing to improve your environment
- Budget-friendly workout picks for spring training under $50
- Amazon extends Prime benefits to Medicaid members for $6/month
- Segway blends its miniLITE scooter with artificial intelligence in new Loomo personal assistant
- Wacom debuts upgraded next generation Intuos drawing tablets aimed at beginners
- LG unveils 2018 lineup of OLED TVs, including its most affordable model yet
- Lululemon is partnering with the Canadian brand Roden Gray for an exclusive collection
- Amazon set to enter the world of banking, what perks could be in store?
- 8Bitdo has a new accessory that lets you use PS4 controllers on Switch, more
- The new Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia has a trick up its sleeve
- Roland’s new TR-8S blends iconic drum sounds w/ custom samples [Video]
- Miley Cyrus x Converse Collection has unique Chuck Taylor styles from $45
- Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design