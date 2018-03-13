9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Anker Sale, Logitech Harmony Smart Control $60, Samsung Gear 360 $66, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Add Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control to your home theater setup for $60 (Reg. $130)

Dive into shooting VR-ready content w/ Samsung’s Gear 360 Camera for $66 (Reg. $90)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (unlocked, Verizon software branding): $580 (Reg. $750) | eBay

Lowepro Photo Hatchback Backpack stores your camera gear for $30 shipped

MORE NEW DEALS:

Foot Locker offers a rare 20% off w/ no minimum: Nike, adidas, ASICS, more

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased

ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control

Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor