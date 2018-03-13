9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Anker Sale, Logitech Harmony Smart Control $60, Samsung Gear 360 $66, more
Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon’s 1-day Anker Gold Box has deals from $6: iPhone cases, chargers, more!
Add Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control to your home theater setup for $60 (Reg. $130)
Dive into shooting VR-ready content w/ Samsung’s Gear 360 Camera for $66 (Reg. $90)
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (unlocked, Verizon software branding): $580 (Reg. $750) | eBay
Lowepro Photo Hatchback Backpack stores your camera gear for $30 shipped
Smartphone Accessories: TanTan Alexa-enabled Smart Plug 2-pack $18, more
Hands-on w/ the iPhone-size ‘Crave Plus’ 10,000 mAh Portable Charger + 40% off deal [Video]
MORE NEW DEALS:
Foot Locker offers a rare 20% off w/ no minimum: Nike, adidas, ASICS, more
- Sony’s 7.2-Ch. Bluetooth A/V Receiver upgrades your home theater’s sound for $198 (Reg. $350)
- KitchenAid’s 7-Qt. Lift Stand Mixer now $350 in today’s Gold Box (Cert. Refurb)
- Grab up to 20% off gift cards from Nintendo, Uber, Cabela’s and more
- Give your iMac a boost w/ this two-pack of Halter Stands and Organizers: $30 (25% off)
- Load up on Easter candy favorites from $8 in this 1-day Gold Box
- APC’s 7-Outlet Surge Protector drops to new Amazon all-time low at $8 Prime shipped
- Fitbit unveils the $100 Ace fitness tracker, its first wearable designed for kids
- Hasbro’s 4-foot long Jabba’s Sail Barge is the company’s largest scale replica yet
- Walmart takes up to 20% off LEGO Classic Creative Boxes from $16
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Wolfenstein II New Colossus $30, Mafia III from $12, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Mini Metro, Agent A, more
- AmazonBasics Multifunction Kitchen Shears hit all-time low from under $3 Prime shipped
- Pick up a new down-filled pillow from $60 shipped at Amazon, today only
- Bring home the Red Copper Sandwich/Panini Maker for just $10 Prime shipped right now
- Stanley Stainless Steel Shots & Flask Set back down to $22 Prime shipped
- Rubbermaid FreshWorks Food Container for under $8 Prime shipped (Reg. $14)
- Get your waffle on for $22.50 with Cuisinart’s Classic Round Maker (Reg. $27+)
- J.Crew Factory is taking 50% off sitewide + free delivery with deals from $4
- Get up to 1 hour of wireless shaving w/ this Philips Wet/Dry Trimmer: $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Samsonite Tote-A-Ton Duffle Bag is great for spring break: $18 shipped (Reg. $30)
- Lucky Brand Final Call Sale hundreds of items from $10: jeans, shirts, shoes & more
- Lacoste End of Season Sale cuts 30-50% off polo shirts, jackets, dresses, shoes & more
- Tillys Flash Sale cuts an extra 70% off: Nike, Nixon, Levi’s, Billabong & more from $6=
- The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle offers 10 elite apps: BusyCal, HoudahSpot, more for $15
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens $13 (Reg. $20) in new iTunes sale, $1 rentals, more from $5
- Save $399 on Apple’s latest 15-inch MacBook Pro 512GB in both colors
- Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350
- Win an Apple HomePod + $500 gift cards from Caseco & 9to5Mac [Giveaway]
- Nintendo’s Super Mario Run for iOS/Android now 50% off
- Battlevoid Harbinger blends sci-fi exploration w/ real-time strategy on iOS: $1 (Reg. $3)
- Pool Break 3D Billiards for iOS now FREE for first time this year (Reg. $1+)
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online
- Original Penguin x AJR collaborate on new music video and clothing line w/ prices from $35
- A French startup has made a wall-mounted cryptocurrency mine that also heats your home
- Nintendo Direct unveils Super Smash Bros. on Switch, Mario Tennis Aces, [Video]
- Leica unveils new M-Series Stealth Edition Camera w/ glow in the dark paint job
- Best containers to keep your LEGO bricks organized from $15
- Crate & kids is here, Crate & Barrel’s newest addition to replace Land of Nod
- MIT students smash the Rubik’s Cube robotic solve time by using Playstation 3 Eye webcams
- Activision unveils Call of Duty Black Ops 4, set for release in October [Video]
- Best Console Game Releases for March: Far Cry 5, Sea of Thieves, Kirby, more
- Samsung details upcoming QLED 4K TVs that blend right into your wall
- The newest Dyson Air Purifier tells you exactly what it’s doing to improve your environment
- Budget-friendly workout picks for spring training under $50
- Amazon extends Prime benefits to Medicaid members for $6/month
- Segway blends its miniLITE scooter with artificial intelligence in new Loomo personal assistant
- Wacom debuts upgraded next generation Intuos drawing tablets aimed at beginners
- LG unveils 2018 lineup of OLED TVs, including its most affordable model yet
- Lululemon is partnering with the Canadian brand Roden Gray for an exclusive collection
- Amazon set to enter the world of banking, what perks could be in store?
- 8Bitdo has a new accessory that lets you use PS4 controllers on Switch, more
- The new Limited Edition Super Mario Encyclopedia has a trick up its sleeve
- Roland’s new TR-8S blends iconic drum sounds w/ custom samples [Video]
- Miley Cyrus x Converse Collection has unique Chuck Taylor styles from $45
- Light Phone 2 returns with 4G features, texting in the same minimalist design