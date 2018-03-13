YouTube officially announces a dark theme for Android and iOS

Back in January, we spotted YouTube preparing a dark theme for its mobile apps that would match the recently revamped desktop client. Today, the video site is making the dark theme official on iOS, with an update coming soon to Android.

The mobile dark theme (via The Verge) is similar to its web counterpart, using black and dark shades of gray for the app’s background. This applies to the main feed, settings, and various other sections, as well as the video player page.

On iOS, the feature can be activated by tapping your profile icon and then heading into settings where there should be a new “Dark Theme” toggle.

Some iOS users have had the feature for several weeks now, but it has yet to be spotted on Android. The iOS theme is launching today, while the Android version is “coming soon.” Hopefully, it will soon come to the rest of the YouTube family of apps, like YouTube TV.

