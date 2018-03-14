Samsung joins Google in partnering with uBreakiFix for same-day Galaxy repairs

Nowadays most smartphones are built from metal and glass, and Samsung is absolutely one of the biggest players doing that. However, even though these new devices are getting more durable, we still breaking them eventually. Now, Samsung is making it a bit easier to get your Galaxy device repaired.

You can go basically anywhere to get your Galaxy flagship fixed if need be, but sometimes that can take a few days to get done. In an effort to streamline that process for its customers, Samsung has just partnered with uBreakiFix to leverage over 300 of the company’s retail stores, authorizing them to work on Samsung Care repairs.

Galaxy S and Galaxy Note owners will be able to bring their phones to any uBreakiFix location or schedule an appointment online and get their device fixed very quickly. As an authorized Samsung Care repair location, these stores will be using Samsung approved repair methods and parts. Stores will be able to work on repairs covered by your warranty, as well as those that aren’t (such as broken screens) for an affordable cost.

These services kick off tomorrow, March 15th, and will be available for the Galaxy S6/S6+, S7, S7 Edge, S8/S8+, and S9/S9+. Along with those, the Galaxy Note 5 and Note 8 will also be supported.

If that all sounds familiar, it should. Google has also partnered up with uBreakiFix for similar repair programs for the original Pixel devices, the Pixel 2 family, and even its Pixelbook laptop. It’s a great program, and we’re glad to see Samsung doing something similar. Hopefully, some other big Android OEMs take advantage of something similar as well.

Starting on March 15, Samsung customers are able to bring in their Galaxy mobile devices to more than 300 Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations in the U.S. for same-day support, and within two hours or less for most repairs. Samsung has plans to continue to expand the program across the country throughout 2018. Galaxy owners can easily schedule an appointment at one of the Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations nationwide online, or simply drop off their device without an appointment. All Samsung Care authorized uBreakiFix service locations use genuine Samsung parts, proprietary Samsung tools for the repairs, and conduct repairs by Samsung certified pros.

