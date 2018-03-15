Apple Music for Android updated with crash fix, playback reliability improvements

Apple Music for Android has received its second app update of the month — an uncommon occurrence for the rarely updated Apple Music client.

Apple Music 2.4.1 for Android includes a fix for crashing and improved reliability for music playback:

This update resolves an issue that may cause Apple Music to unexpectedly quit when opening Library. It also includes updates that make music playback more reliable on more devices.

The reliability update comes after Apple Music for Android gained new music video features including background audio playback, PIP playback within the app, and music video playlist support.

Apple Music is available on Apple’s macOS, iOS, tvOS, and watchOS platforms, with playback supported on Android and Sonos as well. Access to Apple Music’s streaming music library starts at $9.99/month with special rates for students and families available after a three-month free trial.

