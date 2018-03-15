Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ starting to pick up Android Oreo in the US, starting w/ Verizon

Samsung kicked off its Android Oreo rollout for the Galaxy S8 internationally earlier this year, but it gave no word on when that update would land in the United States. Now, out of nowhere, the update is starting to roll out…

First spotted by Droid-Life, the Verizon variants of the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8+ are starting to pick up an Oreo update. The process is still kicking off, but it’s clear that Verizon and Samsung are starting to push this out. Two users of the larger Galaxy S8+ are reporting that they’ve been able to download the update with build number G955USQU2CRB9. The build number for the regular S8 hasn’t been confirmed yet, though.

As you’d expect, this update brings the phone to Android 8.0 with Samsung Experience 9.0 in tow. That means it doesn’t change much in the UI itself, but includes Google’s changes such as picture-in-picture mode, as well as quite a tons of changes from Samsung.

So far, not every user seems to be seeing the update available so it could be a slower update rollout or a false start. Either way, it’s clear that Samsung is getting ready to open the floodgates, so hopefully, other carriers and Samsung themselves get going soon. If you’re using an S8 or S8+ on Verizon, head into the settings and check for system updates.

