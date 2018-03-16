9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home deals, Kensington Messenger Bag $25, Dell 27-inch Monitor $350, more

- Mar. 16th 2018 10:24 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy 2-Day Sale: Google Home deals, bundles and more from $40 

Kensington’s stylish Messenger Bag has room for a Pixelbook, Pixel C, more: $25 shipped 

Dell’s 27-inch UltraSharp InfinityEdge Monitor drops to new low at $350 (Reg. $420) 

Anker Amazon Pi Day Sale has iPhone X under $4, top-rated charging gear, more

The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle offers 10 elite apps: BusyCal, HoudahSpot, more for $15

Hands-on w/ the iPhone-size ‘Crave Plus’ 10,000 mAh Portable Charger + 40% off deal [Video]

Win an Apple HomePod + $500 gift cards from Caseco & 9to5Mac [Giveaway]

Review: ECOVACS N79S iOS/Android Robo Vac gets the job done without breaking the bank

MORE NEW DEALS:

Pad & Quill debuts leather Pixelbook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today

Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone

Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800