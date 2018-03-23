OnePlus will no longer be selling the 5T in North America

Last November, OnePlus released the 5T with an 18:9 display, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, and refined camera. Now, just four months later, OnePlus has run out of stock for the 5T in North America and has no plans on producing more units for the market…

Engadget talked to Kyle Kiang, OnePlus’s head of global marketing and general manager of North America, and was told that the demand for the OnePlus 5T was much higher than anticipated. This, partnered with the company’s choice to only produce a set number of handsets per flagship model, means that the company just doesn’t have any more units to sell customers.

According to a spokesperson, OnePlus won’t sell units earmarked for other regions because the process of replacing the power supply needed for North America would be too much of a hassle.

So what does that mean for North American customers interested in getting a OnePlus handset? You’ll have to wait until the company releases the rumored OnePlus 6. Not much is known about this phone as of now but some sketchy leaks point to a 6.2-inch display with a notch at the top, a $749 price tag for the 256GB model, and it should be running on the Snapdragon 845 CPU. No word yet on a possible release date.

If you’re deadset on purchasing a OnePlus 5T, you can check sites such as Amazon, eBay, and Swappa for units being sold by third-parties. Just know that these might not come with a warranty and they will most likely be sold at a premium since OnePlus will not replenish its stock.

