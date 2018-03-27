Watch Waymo’s ‘next step in self-driving’ announcement here [Livestream]

Waymo is about to kick off its press conference at the New York Auto Show, and you can watch the livestream right here. The company is promising to unveil “the next step in self-driving,” but other the company showing than an image of the Waymo sensor suite, we aren’t really sure what that means.

The likely scenario is probably a self-driving hardware announcement of some kind. The event starts at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET, and the press conference will be followed with a Q&A from Waymo CEO John Krafcik.

Today’s press conference comes as Waymo’s CEO commented this past weekend on the recent Uber self-driving car incident. “We’re very confident that our car could have handled that situation,” Krafcik told Forbes. The topic of the Uber accident, which has rightfully shaken the whole industry, will likely come up again in today’s Q&A.

Watch the livestream right here: