Google Home’s multi-room audio now works over Bluetooth w/ new group speaker pairing

Last month, our APK Insight revealed that Google Home was working on letting users pair their Assistant device to Bluetooth speakers for a multi-room audio setup. This extension of the smart speaker’s existing Bluetooth capabilities is now rolling out today.

At the moment, users can stream music from a phone, tablet, or computer to a Google Home over Bluetooth. That connectivity now works both ways with Home able to pair and stream music to other speakers. Best of all, multiple speakers can be paired together, similar to audio groups with Chromecasts.

Now any of your Google Home devices can connect to other Bluetooth speakers so you can control your entertainment experience simply using the sound of your voice. Turn up the beats in the living room, listen to a podcast while you cook or finish a few chapters of your audiobook before bed—even in rooms that don’t have a Google device.

This provides the advantage of being able to control multiple speakers through Google Home with voice commands or via the app. Google notes that this was a highly asked for feature from Google Home Mini users that wanted to extend the sound from their tiny device.

To setup, users can pair any Bluetooth speaker with Google Home and then head to the companion app to set it as the default. Afterwards, any command given to the Assistant device will automatically play audio through the set speaker without having to specify.

Bluetooth pairing works on all devices in the Google Home family, including the Mini and the Max. However, Google reminds users that they still need to talk to Home, not the connected Bluetooth device.

