Google Home 1.27 hints at group pairing Bluetooth speakers, new codenames, more [APK Insight]

The latest update to the Google Home companion app is rolling out and hints at a number of in-development features, including the possible ability to pair regular Bluetooth speakers to Home devices. Meanwhile, version 1.27 adds some new codenames, ability to reverse Home Mini controls, and some slight interface tweaks.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look if it does ship. With that in mind, read on.

Pairing regular Bluetooth speakers to Home

This version of the Google Home app hints at the possibility to pair regular Bluetooth speakers to Assistant devices for use in a group setup. Strings note the ability to “Pair your Bluetooth speaker” and makes a reference to the physical pairing/Bluetooth button commonly found on non-Home and other regular devices.

<string name=”default_bt_page_subtitle”>To get started, press the \”Pair\” button on your speaker. Then select the device below.</string> <string name=”default_bt_page_title”>Pair your Bluetooth speaker</string>

Meanwhile, other strings note how speakers “grouped or connected via Bluetooth” have a tendency for playback delay.

<string name=”settings_playback_delay_decrement”>Decrease 1ms button</string> <string name=”settings_playback_delay_description_with_bluetooth”>There may be audio delays in some speakers when grouped or connected via Bluetooth</string> <string name=”settings_playback_delay_description_without_bluetooth”>There may be audio delays in some speakers when grouped</string> <string name=”settings_playback_delay_increment”>Increase 1ms button</string>

Redesigned interface for setting default devices

Version 1.27 makes a number of tweaks that are already live, including a new interface for setting default devices. There are now separate screens for choosing a default speaker for audio and a default TV.

<string name=”default_speaker_page_subtitle”>”When you ask %1$s for music, it’ll play on the speaker selected below”</string> <string name=”default_speaker_page_title”>Choose a default speaker for music and audio</string> <string name=”default_speaker_set_failed”>Default speaker could not be set</string> <string name=”default_speaker_set_success”>Default speaker set</string>

<string name=”default_tv_page_subtitle”>”When you ask %1$s for show something on the TV, it’ll play on the TV selected below”</string> <string name=”default_tv_page_title”>Choose a default TV</string> <string name=”default_tv_set_failed”>Default TV could not be set</string> <string name=”default_tv_set_success”>Default TV set</string>

Reverse device controls

Some users have taken to placing their Google Home Minis on walls with various mounts. To account for that setup, the Home app now has settings to “Reverse device controls” that flip LEDs and the volume buttons.

<string name=”settings_uf_description”>Flip LEDs and volume control when changing position or mounting vertically</string> <string name=”settings_uf_title”>Reverse device controls</string>

Voice Match shortcut in Device settings

New device codenames?

Meanwhile, the Google Home app teases three new devices types with codenames that begin with g, m, and s. The first letter tease is akin to how the Home Mini and Home Max were rolled out. The middle is likely the rumored Manhattan smart display from Google Home.

<string name=”device_g_name” /> <string name=”device_m_name” /> <string name=”device_s_name” />

Dylan contributed to this article.

