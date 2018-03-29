9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus $210, $50 Google Play Gift Card for $45, Joby GripTight POV Kit $10, more

- Mar. 29th 2018 10:01 am PT

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Amazon has its Prime-exclusive unlocked 64GB Moto G5 Plus for a new low at $210 (20% off)

Pick up a $50 Google Play eGift Card for $45 via Amazon

Record first-person video w/ Joby’s GripTight Smartphone POV Kit at $10 (Reg. up to $50)

Dell’s 25-inch UltraSharp Monitor falls to new low at $230 shipped (15% off), more from $500

Smartphone Accessories: mophie Dual 2.4A USB-port Car Charger $12.50, more

Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more

Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set

Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun

MORE NEW DEALS:

Today only, pick up Schlage locks from $32 at Home Depot: Camelot Connect $179, more

Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more

Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more

Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart

Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”

