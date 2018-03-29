9to5Toys Lunch Break: Moto G5 Plus $210, $50 Google Play Gift Card for $45, Joby GripTight POV Kit $10, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon has its Prime-exclusive unlocked 64GB Moto G5 Plus for a new low at $210 (20% off)
Pick up a $50 Google Play eGift Card for $45 via Amazon
Record first-person video w/ Joby’s GripTight Smartphone POV Kit at $10 (Reg. up to $50)
Dell’s 25-inch UltraSharp Monitor falls to new low at $230 shipped (15% off), more from $500
Smartphone Accessories: mophie Dual 2.4A USB-port Car Charger $12.50, more
Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more
Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set
Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun
MORE NEW DEALS:
Today only, pick up Schlage locks from $32 at Home Depot: Camelot Connect $179, more
- Amazon’s Gold Box has Panasonic eneloop batteries from $25
- Save $30 on NETGEAR’s 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Cable Modem, now at $77 shipped
- TP-Link’s AC3150 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router handles all your internet needs at $170 (20% off)
- Suaoki 20000mAh portable generator w/ dual USB ports + DC outlet: $159 (Reg. $200)
- Blu-rays from $6: Hobbit, Justice League, Spider-Man, 3 for $17 at Best Buy, more
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Star Wars Battlefront 2 $20, Metal Gear Survive $18.50, more
- Thimbleweed Park iOS mystery-adventure game gets first price drop today: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]
- Bring home the ECOVACS Deebot Mini 2 iPhone-enabled Vacuum for $104 (50% off)
- Brawny Paper Towels are 30% off at Amazon today: 16-Pack XL for $20, more
- Levi’s Spring Sale is knocking 30% off sitewide with deals on jeans, outerwear & more
- Amazon up to 50% off Levi’s jeans, t-shirts, belts, wallets and more, starting from $8 (today only)
- Save big on kids pajamas and swimwear in Amazon’s Gold Box with deals from $10
- Express cuts a rare 40% off sitewide: jeans, dresses, shirts, shoes & more
- Kate Spade knocks an extra 30% off with deals from $11: handbags, apparel, more
- Volcom 40% off sitewide with deals from $20 on swimsuits, shirts & more + free shipping
- Save over $160 on Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB
- Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Lara Croft/Hitman GO, Table Tennis Touch, more
- How to pre-order Apple’s latest iPad: $25 Best Buy gift card offer, tax benefits, more
- Grab Apple HomePod in white today for $330 shipped (Reg. $349)
- iTunes movie bundle sale from $10: Lord of the Rings, Shrek, Hobbit, much more
- This week’s iTunes $1 HD movie rental is The Foreigner (Reg. $5+)
- Hitman Sniper goes FREE for the very first time today on iOS (Reg. up to $2)
- Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 for iOS hits lowest price this year at just $1 (Reg $4)
- 2Do productivity app for Mac now matching all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)
- Moog iOS apps get deep price drops today: Animoog $2, Filtatron $2, Model 15 $15, more
- SanDisk iXpand 32GB USB and Lightning Flash Drive $35 shipped (Reg. up to $55)
Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more
Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more
Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain
- Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more
- Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
- No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
- Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs
- What the Golf? for Mac is ridiculous, hilarious and perfect for people that hate golf [Video]
- CB2 x Fred Segal Pool Party collaboration has you ready for warmer weather get-togethers
- LEGO debuts 230-piece Tron Legacy kit with 2 Light Cycles and 3 all-new minifigure
- adidas Originals introduces new throwback cases for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X
- Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
- Nordstrom launches a 200-item home collection in partnership w/ Anthropologie
- You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more