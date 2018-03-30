9to5Toys Lunch Break: Blue Lola Headphones $165, Logitech Harmony Ultimate Remote $150, Philips White Ambiance Bulbs $25, more

- Mar. 30th 2018 10:39 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

Everyone can use an Echo Dot: Just $50!

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Blue’s Lola Over-Ear High-Fidelity Headphones fall to $164.50 shipped (Reg. $250) 

Command your home theater w/ Logitech’s Harmony Ultimate Remote for $150 ($100 off) 

Expand your smart home w/ the Philips Hue HomeKit White Ambiance Bulbs: $25 (Reg. $30) 

Start your drone career with this $30 quadcopter in today’s Amazon Gold Box

Smartphone Accessories: Aukey Water-Resistant Sports iPhone Armband $7, more

Amazon’s 1-Day TP-Link Gold Box: 802.11ac routers, modems, much more from $7 

Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more

Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set

Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]

MORE NEW DEALS:

Save $70 on Dell’s 24-inch 1440p Gaming Monitor: $330 shipped, more from $160 

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K

Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]

Amazon paves the way for upcoming Alexa-enabled smart lamp and speaker hybrids

Guides

Android

Android

Breaking news for Android. Get the latest on apps, carriers, devices, and more!
9to5Toys

9to5Toys
9to5Toys Lunch Break

About the Author

Stephen Hall's favorite gear

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar

15-inch MacBook Pro w/ Touch Bar
Anker PowerCore 26800

Anker PowerCore 26800