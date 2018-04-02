9to5Toys Lunch Break: Google Home $90, Logitech MX Master 2S $80, Aukey USB-C Chargers from $15, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab a Google Home and command your smart devices at nearly $40 off: $90 (Reg. $129)
Logitech’s MX Master 2S returns to Amazon low at $80 shipped (Reg. $100)
AUKEY has a selection of its USB-C chargers on sale from $15 Prime shipped
How to pre-order Apple’s latest iPad: $25 Best Buy gift card offer, tax benefits, more
Best Buy offers minimum $125 gift card w/ iPad trade-in
Review: Turn yourself into a custom brick-built figure with LEGO’s new Go Brick Me set
Best Sellers 001: This isn’t the AirPod you’re looking for [Video]
Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar
MORE NEW DEALS:
Jump into podcasting w/ the Blue Snowball iCE USB Mic for $40 via Amazon
- Merrell Apparel Sale offers jackets, pullovers, t-shirts and more from $20
- WEN 56200i 4-Stroke Gas-Powered Portable Inverter Generator: $390 shipped (Reg. $436)
- These bookshelf speakers look and sound great for $249 shipped (Reg. $300+)
- Dell’s AirPrint-enabled laser printer is an easy buy at $50 shipped
- Joseph Joseph 8-Piece Nest Glass Food Storage/Bakeware Set now $19 Prime shipped
- Oster’s Stainless Steel Hali Stovetop Steamer Set drops to just $13 Prime shipped today
- J.Crew Factory has deals from $8 during its 50% off everything sale & free shipping
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- April’s Twitch Free games with Prime is here, features Tales from the Borderlands, more
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerLine+ II 6-Ft. Lightning Cable $13, more
- Banana Republic Best Dressed Sale knocks 40% off sitewide: jeans, shirts, shoes & more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Infinity Dungeon, Forgotten Memories, more
- Prep for the NCAA championship tonight w/ this basketball Gold Box at Amazon
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Rocket League $11, Watch Dogs 2 from $16, more
- ECOVACS N79S smart vacuum cleaner w/ Alexa is back at $180 shipped (Reg. $250)
- Amazon’s Gold Box has luxury sheets that are up to 50% off starting from $30 shipped
- Amazon has a massive $1 HD movie rental sale w/ hundreds of titles
- 8Bitdo N30 Arcade Stick for Switch, PC, Mac & Android drops to $46 shipped (Reg. $80)
- Get pumped for spring! Sony XB20 Bluetooth speaker w/ 12 hour battery: $48 shipped
- Hollister gets you ready for spring with 40-60% off sitewide: deals from $5 + free shipping
- Store your PSVR securely in this carry case for just $10
- Anker Smart Projector w/ HDMI, streaming services, 4-hr. battery life: $278 (Reg. $349)
- RoboForm Helps You Log In Seamlessly on Every Device: 5-Year Subscriptions Now $29
- Belkin WeMo Smart Plugs control just about any light for $25 via Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors
- Amazon has Apple’s official leather iPhone X cases from $34 in various colors
- Square Enix’s Life is Strange on iOS is now available for FREE (Reg. $3)
- Mammoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- OTTTD Over The Top Tower Defense for iOS drops to $1 on the App Store (Reg. $5)
- Amazon’s best-selling Apple Watch Stand now $7.50 Prime shipped
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]
- Amazon paves the way for upcoming Alexa-enabled smart lamp and speaker hybrids
- J.Crew’s new kids line ‘CrewCuts Everyday’ features affordable & durable pieces
- The best HDD/SSD solutions for Logic Pro X users, content creators and more
- Essentials for a cozy movie night including snacks, blankets & more
- Race around the track w/ Mario, Luigi, and friends in Monopoly Gamer: Mario Kart
- ROLI’s new Songmaker Kit brings 5D touch to your music productions for $600 ($800+ value)
- Marshall intros Mid ANC Bluetooth Headphones, its first w/ Active Noise Cancellation
- Moment announces filmmaker collection with anamorphic lens and iPhone X battery case
- Yamaha unveils four new power-assist eBikes geared for taking on any commute
- Spring home essentials that are budget-friendly: succulents, pillows, wreaths & more
- The Ridge Warrior is a high-end eBike that’s built to handle any terrain
- Our favorite denim picks for men & women under $50: Banana Republic, H&M, more
- Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
- No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
- Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs