OnePlus releases first promo for the OnePlus 6, confirms name and teases ‘speed’

OnePlus stopped selling its 2017 flagship, the OnePlus 5T, earlier this year, and generally, that means a successor is around the corner. Now, OnePlus has just released the first teaser for the OnePlus 6…

Without showing off any of the phone itself, this teaser confirms some important information, first and foremost, the name. OnePlus’ Carl Pei didn’t officially confirm that information in an interview last month, but this teaser all but confirms that the company’s upcoming flagship will be the “OnePlus 6,” as literally everyone expected.

The other thing this teaser hints at is “speed,” with the phrase “the speed you need.” OnePlus has never really skimped on specifications, and clearly, the OnePlus 6 isn’t going to be an exception. Early rumors have pointed to a Snapdragon 845, 8GB of RAM, and potentially a massive amount of storage on higher models as well.

Obviously, we already know that this phone is going to have a notched display, which has been the main topic of controversy so far. The phone is also expected to have some different design variants, another dual-camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

